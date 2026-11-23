WooshPay Unveils Agentic Payments Demo, Achieving First Product Milestone with Yunfeng Financial's AlphaToken

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-border payments company WooshPay unveiled its Agentic Payments demo and announced plans for a Q1 2027 pilot. This marks the first product milestone since its strategic cooperation agreement with AlphaToken, the digital financial infrastructure platform of Yunfeng Financial Group, signed in October 2026.

In the demo, users initiate payments with a prompt, such as "I'd like to pay 100 GBP". WooshPay's AI payment assistant understands the request, matches available cards and guides users through card selection and SMS verification before executing payment and returning results in real time. Card numbers remain masked, and no payment proceeds without the user's explicit selection and verification.

The pilot will explore AI agents comparing products and placing orders on users' behalf, as well as Agent-to-Agent payments between agents acting for buyers and merchants. Funds will move through regulated channels, including cards, wallets and bank transfers.

"AI agents can be flexible, but money has to stay under control," said Ma Zhiguo, Founder and CEO of WooshPay. "We separate the agent's judgement from the payment itself: the agent decides, but every payment runs inside limits the user has set and leaves a record anyone can check. Working with AlphaToken, we moved from agreement to a working demonstration in weeks."

"AI is moving from giving advice to completing transactions, and payment is the step that needs the most trust," said Geoff Jiang, Founder of AlphaToken and President of Yunfeng Financial. "WooshPay produced a working demonstration less than a month after we signed, which reflects our shared goal of bringing AI into real payment scenarios. We look forward to testing the security and efficiency of AI payments in cross-border use cases with WooshPay during the pilot."

WooshPay plans to open the pilot to merchants and AI platforms in Q1 2027.

Media enquiries: media@wooshpay.com

About WooshPay: WooshPay provides payment infrastructure for cross-border businesses and AI companies, including cross-border collections, multi-currency settlement and subscription billing. It holds payment-related licences in the UK, Hong Kong SAR, covers 195 countries and regions, and serves more than 10,000 businesses. Its investors include Yunfeng Financial.

About AlphaToken: AlphaToken is the digital financial infrastructure platform of Yunfeng Financial Group, built on data and AI technologies to serve cross-border financial services.

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