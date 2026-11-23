Gulbrandsen acquires IMACA's glass coating business

Acquisition brings together hot-end coating chemistry, application equipment and on-site service for glass container manufacturers

ORANGEBURG, S.C., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulbrandsen has completed the acquisition of the glass coating business of Netherlands-based IMACA B.V., a supplier of coating application equipment and technical services to glass container manufacturers worldwide.

By uniting Gulbrandsen's hot-end coating capabilities with IMACA's specialized dosing systems, coating hoods, and on-site support, the combined team offers a unified global resource for glass coatings. Glass container manufacturers can leverage this joint expertise to optimize equipment operation, enhance coating application, and ensure reliable performance across production lines.

"We're excited to bring the manufacture of hot-end coating hoods and hot-end coating chemistry under one roof," said Ron Hatchell, Vice President, Commercial, Gulbrandsen. "As an integrated glass coating solutions provider, we are uniquely positioned to offer glass container manufacturers one partner for all of their hot-end coating needs: application equipment, G-Coat H110 supply, and technical service."

IMACA will remain the brand for glass coating equipment, spare parts, and equipment service. The IMACA team remains in place, and customers should continue to use their usual contacts and ordering process. We will notify affected customers directly before any changes take effect.

"Customers can continue to count on IMACA for new coating equipment, spare parts and service," said Christian Ibarra, Global Business Director, Glass Coatings. "With Gulbrandsen's coating expertise, we can better support customers from equipment selection through ongoing operation."

About Gulbrandsen

Gulbrandsen is a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals, including hot-end coatings for the glass container industry. Learn more at gulbrandsen.com.

About IMACA

Based in Middelburg, the Netherlands, IMACA designs and manufactures hot-end coating hoods and dosing systems and offers cold-end coating equipment. IMACA also provides installation, maintenance, equipment audits, and spare parts.

Media inquiries: gul-corpcomm@gulbrandsen.com

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