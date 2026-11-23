Aker Solutions receives a letter of award

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has received a letter of award for a substantial¹ contract with an undisclosed client in the oil and gas sector.

Aker Solutions expects that a binding contract will be signed during Q4 2026 and will subsequently book the award as order intake.

¹Aker Solutions defines a 'substantial' contract as one being valued between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4 billion.

CONTACT:



Preben Ørbeck

investor relations

preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com

+47 470 10 611



Hallvard Norum

media contact

hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com

+47 913 80 820

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