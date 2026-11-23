Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Company's flagship Burnt Hill Tungsten Project (the "Project") in central New Brunswick, together with an update on its historical core sampling program and preparations for an anticipated mineral resource estimate.

Highlights

Three holes completed: BH26-01 (470 m), BH26-02 (428 m) and BH26-05 (416 m) have been completed, totalling 1,314 metres.

BH26-01 (470 m), BH26-02 (428 m) and BH26-05 (416 m) have been completed, totalling 1,314 metres. Visible wolframite in BH26-05: BH26-05 intersected quartz veins hosting visible coarse-grained wolframite. Lesser mineralization hosted in quartz veins also observed in holes BH26-01 and BH26-02. See cautionary note on visual observations below.

BH26-05 intersected quartz veins hosting visible coarse-grained wolframite. Lesser mineralization hosted in quartz veins also observed in holes BH26-01 and BH26-02. Drill pad abandoned: BH26-03 and BH26-04 encountered open voids at 95 m and 73 m, respectively, and were abandoned along with that drill pad. The Company hopes to reopen the underground workings in 2027 to adequately survey their extents.

BH26-03 and BH26-04 encountered open voids at 95 m and 73 m, respectively, and were abandoned along with that drill pad. The Company hopes to reopen the underground workings in 2027 to adequately survey their extents. BH26-06 underway: Drilling has moved to BH26-06, the first of three planned holes targeting a western extension of the deposit.

Drilling has moved to BH26-06, the first of three planned holes targeting a western extension of the deposit. Historical core secured for sampling: Ten 1979 drill holes, never systematically sampled, have been transported from the New Brunswick government core storage facility in Bathurst to Boiestown, where sampling will take place over the winter months.

Ten 1979 drill holes, never systematically sampled, have been transported from the New Brunswick government core storage facility in Bathurst to Boiestown, where sampling will take place over the winter months. Independent QP site visit: An independent Qualified Person will visit the Project within the next two weeks as part of due diligence for the Company's anticipated mineral resource estimate.

Phase 1 Drill Program

The Phase 1 program was designed as seven holes: three step-out holes on each of the eastern and western strikes of the known historical drilling, intended to expand the mineralized footprint ahead of a mineral resource estimate planned over the winter, and a single hole through the centre of the deposit.

To date, approximately 1,482 metres have been drilled in five holes, excluding the current depth of BH26-06. Holes BH26-01 and BH26-02 were completed to their planned depths with intersections of wolframite bearing quartz veins observed. Holes BH26-03 and BH26-04, collared from the same pad, both intersected open voids at shallow depth and could not be advanced; the pad has been abandoned. The Company hopes to reopen the historical underground workings in 2027 to adequately survey their extents.

Hole BH26-05 was completed at a depth of 416 m and intersected quartz veins hosting visible coarse-grained wolframite. Drilling has now moved to hole BH26-06, the first of three planned holes targeting a western extension of the deposit. Core from all completed holes is being logged, and samples will be submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick, for analysis. Results will be released once received, reviewed and validated.

Hole Depth (m) Status BH26-01 470 Completed BH26-02 428 Completed BH26-03 95 Abandoned - void BH26-04 73 Abandoned - void BH26-05 416 Completed BH26-06 In progress Drilling (planned 375 m)

Cautionary note on visual observations: References to visible wolframite are based on preliminary visual observations of drill core by Company geologists. Visual estimates of mineral abundance are not a substitute for laboratory analysis and should not be relied upon as an indication of tungsten grade or of the width of mineralization. The Company will report assay results when they have been received and validated.

Historical Core Sampling Program

Ten drill holes completed in 1979 have been transported from the New Brunswick government core storage facility in Bathurst to Boiestown, New Brunswick, where they will be logged and sampled over the winter months. Historically, only significant quartz veins in these holes were analyzed, using whole-core sampling; the remaining core was not sampled. The Company's program will systematically sample this core, with the aim of incorporating the results, together with the 2026 drilling, into the database supporting the anticipated mineral resource estimate.

Independent QP Site Visit

An independent Qualified Person is scheduled to complete a site visit to the Project within the next two weeks. The visit forms part of the due diligence required for the Company's anticipated mineral resource estimate in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Qualified Person

Graham Giles, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Giles is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp.

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral projects in Canada. The Company's flagship Burnt Hill Tungsten Project is located in New Brunswick and encompasses a significant land package within one of Canada's most historically significant tungsten camps. Nexcel's strategy is to advance and expand its critical minerals portfolio through systematic exploration, strategic property acquisitions and the evaluation of development opportunities in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Ducharme REE project in Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Hugh Rogers" CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, including the completion of hole BH26-06 and the remainder of the Phase 1 drill program, the drilling of planned holes targeting a western extension, the planned reopening and survey of the historical underground workings, the timing and receipt of assay results, the winter sampling of historical drill core, the independent Qualified Person site visit, and the timing and completion of a mineral resource estimate. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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