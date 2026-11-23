Following a powerful London premiere, What Do You Really Know About Dairy? is heading to almost 30 UK towns and cities, with more than 60 screenings already scheduled across the UK and overseas. Exposing hidden farming practices, challenging dairy health myths and asking audiences to rethink everything they know about milk, the documentary is building momentum ahead of its launch on national streaming platforms in 2027.

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Aberdeen to Australia, a documentary challenging the dairy industry's most familiar claims is hitting screens around the world.

Produced by leading vegan campaigning charity Viva!, the short film, What Do You Really Know About Dairy?, takes viewers behind the reassuring images of green fields and contented cows to reveal the realities of modern milk production - while putting decades of dairy health claims under the scientific spotlight.

For generations, we've been told that cow's milk is essential for strong bones and good health. But how much of what we believe about dairy is supported by evidence - and how much is the result of powerful industry marketing?

Combining undercover footage, expert interviews and scientific research, the documentary exposes the powerful marketing and lobbying strategies that have shaped public attitudes towards milk, shining a light on an industry that plays a major role in British agriculture yet has largely escaped the scrutiny directed at other food and farming sectors.

The film reveals how calves are routinely separated from their mothers so their milk can be sold for human consumption. It explores the fate of male calves, who have no role in milk production, and exposes the physical toll of intensive dairying on cows, including lameness, painful udder infections and premature slaughter.

It also challenges one of dairy's most enduring claims: that drinking cow's milk is essential for strong bones. Drawing on scientific evidence and expert testimony, the film explains why bone health depends on much more than calcium alone, how we can obtain calcium and other essential nutrients without dairy, and the potential health risks associated with dairy consumption.

It also poses a fundamental question: milk is produced by mammals to nourish their own young, so how have we come to believe that drinking the milk of another species, well into adulthood, is not only natural but necessary for our health?

From Leicester Square to the world

Since its premiere at London's Prince Charles Cinema on 10 September, What Do You Really Know About Dairy? has sparked strong reactions and growing demand for public screenings.

Viva! has mobilised its nationwide network of outreach hosts, with more than 60 screenings scheduled across almost 30 UK towns and cities, including events at universities, festivals, community venues and arts centres. And the film's reach is extending well beyond Britain, with screenings planned in Florida and New York (USA), Lanzarote (Spain), Victoria (Australia) and Greystones (County Wicklow, Ireland).

The international programme follows appearances at national festivals alongside a screening for staff at major plant-based food brand THIS.

Juliet Gellatley, founder and CEO of Viva! and presenter of the documentary, says: "Most people think they know where milk comes from. They picture cows grazing happily in fields and believe dairy is essential for good health. But there's another side to the story and it's one the industry would rather we didn't see.

"The response to our screenings in London and Bristol has been extraordinary. People have been shocked, moved and surprised by what they've discovered. You can almost see the moment when long-held beliefs begin to unravel.

"That's why I'm so excited to see this film reaching audiences across Britain and around the world. We want people to come along, bring their friends and family, listen to the experts and decide for themselves. It's just 30 minutes long - but it could change the way they look at dairy forever."

Bringing the dairy debate to local communities

The public screenings welcome everyone, with dairy consumers particularly encouraged to attend.

Many screenings will feature a talk and audience Q&A with experts involved in the documentary, including:

Dr Alan Desmond , consultant gastroenterologist

, consultant gastroenterologist Dr Shireen Kassam , consultant haematologist and plant-based nutrition expert

, consultant haematologist and plant-based nutrition expert Rosie Martin , registered dietitian

, registered dietitian Juliet Gellatley, founder and CEO of Viva! and presenter of the film

Watch at home:What Do You Really Know About Dairy? is also available to rent or buy at dairyfilm.viva.org.uk before launching on national platforms in 2027.

Notes to editors

Viva! is the UK's leading vegan campaigning charity

More on the film: viva.org.uk/whatdoyoureallyknowaboutdairy

Media contact: Rachael Simpson-Jones, PR manager, Viva! - rachael@viva.org.uk



CONTACT Rachael Simpson-Jones, PR Manager

COMPANY Viva!

EMAILrachael@viva.org.uk

WEB Viva! - the vegan trailblazers

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