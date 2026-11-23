KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / EMPG Group Berhad ("EMPG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a Malaysian apparel group principally involved in the retail and wholesale of apparel through a portfolio of owned and licensed brands, today launched its prospectus in conjunction with its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left): Mr. Wong Yoke Nyen, Managing Director of WYNCORP Advisory Sdn Bhd; Dato' Lee Leong Hock, JP, Group Deputy Chairman of EMPG Group Berhad; Mr. Loh Tau Sing, Managing Director of EMPG Group Berhad; Mr. Anuar Bin Omar, Head of Capital Markets/Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn Bhd; Mr. Pua Kin Joh, Executive Advisor/Head of Deal Advisory, Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn Bhd; Mr. Foo Chun Keong, Deputy Head, Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn Bhd.

EMPG designs, markets and sells a wide range of quality and affordable apparel for men, women and children. The Group manages a nationwide retail network across major cities and towns in Malaysia, complemented by its own online stores and e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok. As at the latest practicable date ("LPD"), EMPG manages and operates 578 Retail Points, comprising 563 Consignment Counters and 15 Retail Outlets.

The Group's portfolio comprises owned brands including Exhaust, Idexer, Silverland, Brittania, Ventine, Millward, Aplus, John Rider, Oxen, Elmer and MU-7, as well as the licensed Hummer and Pierre Cardin brands. In addition to its retail activities, EMPG operates a wholesale channel comprising outright sales as well as apparel and fabric sourcing services.

Under the IPO, EMPG will issue 121.60 million new ordinary shares pursuant to the Public Issue, together with an Offer for Sale of up to 48.50 million existing shares, at an IPO Price of RM0.28 per share.

The Public Issue is expected to raise approximately RM34.05 million, which will be utilised as follows:

RM25.00 million , for the expansion of the Group's retail network;

, for the expansion of the Group's retail network; RM4.35 million , for additional working capital; and

, for additional working capital; and RM4.70 million, for estimated listing expenses.

The Group intends to utilise the proceeds allocated for retail expansion to open 100 new Consignment Counters and 15 boutiques within 24 months from the date of Listing, subject to future financial and market conditions. Of the 100 new Consignment Counters, 30 will be allocated to Hummer, 45 to Pierre Cardin and 25 to other existing brands sold on a consignment basis, including Exhaust, Brittania, Idexer, Millward and John Rider. The 15 boutiques will be opened under the Pierre Cardin brand.

Mr. Loh Tau Sing, Managing Director of EMPG Group Berhad, said, "The launch of our prospectus marks an important milestone for EMPG as we prepare to enter the capital market. Over the years, we have built a diversified apparel platform supported by an extensive nationwide retail network and a portfolio of brands serving different customer groups and market segments. The IPO will provide us with additional resources to deepen our market presence through the expansion of our Consignment Counter network and Pierre Cardin boutiques, while strengthening our working capital to support the growth of our in-house brands and reinforcing our multi-brand strategy."

Mr. Anuar Bin Omar, Head of Capital Markets/Corporate Finance of Berjaya Securities Sdn Bhd, said, "EMPG enters the capital market with an established nationwide retail footprint, a diversified portfolio of apparel brands and a business model that reaches customers through multiple distribution channels. With the majority of the Public Issue proceeds allocated towards the opening of new Consignment Counters and boutiques, the IPO provides the Group with a stronger platform to execute its expansion plans and further strengthen its presence in Malaysia's apparel market."

According to the Independent Market Research Report, Malaysia's apparel industry, based on the retail sales value of high-end/luxury and mass-market brands, grew from RM20.5 billion in 2020 to RM28.3 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 6.7%. Mass-market brands accounted for 95.8% of the overall apparel market in 2025.

Looking ahead, the retail sales value of menswear, womenswear, childrenswear and accessories in Malaysia is projected to increase from RM28.3 billion in 2025 to RM32.0 billion in 2029, representing a CAGR of 3.1%, supported by factors including population growth, growth in the tourism and retail sectors, demand for functional apparel, the rise of e-commerce, and foreign and domestic investment growth.

Applications for EMPG's IPO will open at 10.00 a.m. on 23 November 2026 and close at 5.00 p.m. on 2 December 2026. EMPG is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 21 December 2026.

Upon Listing, EMPG will have an enlarged issued share capital of 606.00 million shares and a market capitalisation of approximately RM169.68 million, based on the IPO Price of RM0.28 per share.

Berjaya Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO, while WYNCORP Advisory Sdn Bhd is the Corporate Finance Adviser.

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ABOUT EMPG GROUP BERHAD

EMPG Group Berhad ("EMPG", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is principally involved in the retail and wholesale of apparel through a multi-brand portfolio spanning menswear, womenswear, childrenswear and other products. The Group's owned brands include Exhaust, Idexer, Silverland, Brittania, Ventine, Millward, Aplus, John Rider, Oxen, Elmer and MU-7, while it also markets products under the licensed Hummer and Pierre Cardin brands. Its retail network comprises Consignment Counters across Malaysia, standalone Retail Outlets in the Klang Valley and e-commerce platforms, complemented by wholesale outright sales as well as apparel and fabric sourcing services. The Group focuses on quality and affordable apparel for the mass market and intends to grow its retail network while strengthening brand positioning across its portfolio.

For more information, visit https://empggroup.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of EMPG Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EMPG Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/empg-group-berhad-launches-prospectus-for-ace-market-ipo-set-to-raise-1255536