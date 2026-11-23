DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holafly has announced the launch of Holafly for Resellers, a new division within its corporate business, Holafly for Business, that enables partners to add corporate eSIM plans to their offerings and earn a margin on sales to their business clients. Partners can manage multiple client accounts through a dedicated platform with centralised reporting and invoicing, while Holafly handles the infrastructure and traveller support.

For corporate business travel, arranging flights and hotels is only part of preparing for a trip; travellers also need internet access to check a meeting address, access work documents, or reach a colleague when plans change. Holafly for Resellers allows partners to add travel internet services to their existing offerings, helping clients manage travel costs and giving their employees peace of mind abroad. Clients can arrange mobile data through a provider they already know, making it one less thing to organise before a trip.

Resellers can benefit from growing demand for mobile internet abroad and continued investment in business travel. GBTA forecasts that spending on business travel originating in Europe will reach €404 billion in 2026, up 7% year on year.

Through Holafly for Resellers, partners can offer daily plans for occasional trips or monthly and annual subscriptions for frequent travellers. The plans provide unlimited mobile data across more than 160 destinations through a single eSIM, giving clients options for both short visits and schedules that take employees across several countries.

"Clients already turn to their travel and technology providers to help them prepare for working abroad. Being able to arrange mobile internet through those same providers makes it one less thing to organise separately," said Ciarán McGoldrick, Senior Director of Holafly for Business. "For partners, it is an opportunity to solve another practical problem for their clients and grow their business through a service those clients can use whenever they travel."

The Holafly Reseller Center gives partners the ability to manage client accounts, prices, and earnings, along with training and marketing materials to help their teams start selling immediately. Holafly provides both partner and traveller support, with 24/7 human support in 18 languages, allowing partners to offer Holalfy services without needing to build their own support operation.

Partners interested in working with Holafly can find out more at partners.holafly.com/reseller.

Media contact: press@holafly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/842682da-13a4-4263-b32b-4b501ab8976c