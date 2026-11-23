AREZZO, Italy, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An encounter between art, design and preciousness: DEALMA interprets the life-giving power of Mother Earth through an artistic composition rich in symbols and meaning.

Italpreziosi S.p.A. presents DEALMA, its new investment gold bar, combining the intrinsic value of gold with an original artistic concept inspired by the life-giving power of Mother Earth.

The creation depicts a timeless female face, with a proud gaze looking towards the future, framed by motifs evoking fertility, abundance and rebirth. Designed by artist Chiara Principe, the piece stands out for its intricate composition: the hair transforms into sea waves, while flowers, pomegranates, oranges and olive branches come together to form an ornamental crown. Every detail carries its own meaning: the pomegranate evokes fertility and regeneration, the orange represents prosperity and abundance, the olive branch symbolises peace and harmony, while water, depicted through the waves, evokes the origin of life and movement.

Crafted from 999.9 fine gold, DEALMA is available in seven weights: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 grams, as well as a one-ounce version. Each gold bar is presented in protective blister packaging featuring shades inspired by the sea and natural landscapes. The packaging incorporates a certificate of authenticity, bearing a serial number matching the one engraved on the bar, together with its weight and purity.

With DEALMA, Italpreziosi transforms a gold bar into an object that tells a story beyond its material value: a tribute to our origins and a timeless message celebrating the true wealth of our land.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43a61971-2c37-4cee-94de-053275199c92