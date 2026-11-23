Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 November 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Change in Pihlajalinna's Management Team: Chief Financial Officer to change

Tarja Rantala, Chief Financial Officer of Pihlajalinna Plc, will leave the company at the end of January 2027. Juha Purovesi will join the company as the new Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Team on 1 February 2027.

"I thank Tarja for her long-term work in developing Pihlajalinna through the many phases of the company. She has played a key role in the company's operational development in recent years. To ensure a smooth handover, she will continue with us until the end of January," says Tuomas Hyyryläinen, President and CEO of Pihlajalinna.

"Pihlajalinna has grown and developed as a company in many ways. I will continue my work here for a little while longer, until it is time to move on. I thank everyone at Pihlajalinna for the years we have shared. It has been a privilege to work with you," says Tarja Rantala.

Juha Purovesi joins Pihlajalinna from KPMG, where he has worked for more than 30 years in senior international roles in financial management, operational leadership and business transformation. In his most recent role, he has served as Business Transformation Lead for KPMG's EMA region in a global value chain development project.

"Pihlajalinna and the whole healthcare market are in transition. As we accelerate profitable growth and the execution of our strategy, Juha's broad experience will be a valuable asset. I warmly welcome him to Pihlajalinna," says Hyyryläinen.

"Pihlajalinna's strategy and the ongoing transformation of the healthcare industry are particularly compelling. I look forward to contributing to building Pihlajalinna into an even stronger player in the healthcare market and to supporting the company's sustainable growth," says Juha Purovesi.

Pihlajalinna Plc

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Juha Purovesi

Born 1967

Master of Science (Economics)

Finnish citizen

KPMG EMA region 2025-

Business Transformation Lead, global value chain development programme

KPMG Finland and Estonia 2011-2025

Chief Operating Officer (COO), member of the Management Team

KPMG CIS region 2003-2010

Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), member of the Management Team

KPMG CEE region 1999-2002

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

KPMG Estonia, Tallinn 1996-1999

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

KPMG 1992-1996

Various operational roles

A photo of Juha Purovesi is attached to this release.

Further information:

Tuula Lehto

Executive Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Sustainability

tel. +358 40 588 5343, tuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Key media

pihlajalinna.fi/en/investors

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is a healthcare reformer, building effective care pathways and the most attractive corporate culture in the industry. Pihlajalinna is the most committed partner for insurance partners', corporations' and the public sector's success. The Group provides comprehensive, high-quality services through private clinics, hospitals, remote channels, work ability-supporting occupational healthcare as well as social and healthcare solutions for the public sector that deliver overall cost effectiveness. Approximately 4,500 employees and 2,300 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2025, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 652 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.