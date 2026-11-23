Negative electricity prices do not necessarily indicate a failure of European power markets. They can direct investment toward energy storage, demand-side flexibility, and electrification when they reflect actual supply and demand conditions rather than regulatory distortions or structural barriers. This is one of the main conclusions of "Negative prices in EU power markets," a new report prepared by economic consultancy Compass Lexecon for European power industry association Eurelectric. The analysis examines negative prices across European wholesale electricity markets and distinguishes between ...

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