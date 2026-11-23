Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources unveiled plans for new large-scale solar and storage projects during the inaugural Jordan-EU Investment Conference, held last week. The ministry is planning to invite private investors to develop a 200 MW solar project and a 100 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in the new year. Both projects will follow a build-own-operate model, with state-owned National Electric Power Company purchasing the electricity generated by the solar project and acting as the beneficiary of the storage project. The solar project is expected to require ...

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