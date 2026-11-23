Guide examines the selected South African line, 528 historical flower tests and reported terpinolene results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Durban Poison is a sativa associated with South Africa's port city of Durban and with selected lines that later entered North American and European seed markets. The Durban Poison strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., brings together source-attributed breeding history, differing ancestry accounts and historical laboratory results reported under the Durban Poison name.

The guide traces the strain's U.S. history to accounts stating that Ed Rosenthal brought South African seeds to the United States in the 1970s, after which Mel Frank selected a line from them.

Most strain listings describe Durban Poison as a sativa derived from regional South African landraces rather than a modern named cross. However, Dutch Passion's U.S. seed listing describes an indica contribution, illustrating why the guide treats the available breeding accounts as historical source records rather than proof of the ancestry of every current Durban Poison product.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Durban Poison Name

The Durban Poison lab test summary compiles 528 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Durban Poison name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 19.45%

Middle 50% of results: 17.33%-21.99%

Median terpinolene among tests reporting it: 0.93%

CBD: 309 of 434 tests reporting CBD found none

Highest reported CBD result: 0.49%

These figures describe historical, name-matched observations. They are not measurements of a current lot and should not be interpreted as predictions of the potency, terpene composition, CBD content or genetics of any present Durban Poison product.

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Regional Origins and Selected Lines

The guide distinguishes between the regional South African source population associated with Durban and the selected lines that were subsequently developed and circulated through seed markets.

That distinction is important because a historical breeding account does not authenticate the genetics of every plant or flower package currently sold under the Durban Poison name.

The guide therefore presents lineage information and laboratory measurements separately rather than using one to validate the other.

Terpinolene in Historical Records

Among the historical samples reporting terpinolene, the compound had a median reported value of 0.93%.

As with the cannabinoid figures, that result summarizes a historical dataset and should not be treated as a guaranteed terpene profile for current Durban Poison flower.

Flavor and Effect Descriptions

Leafly user descriptions include pine, earth and sage flavor notes, while breeder and High Times accounts have also referenced licorice or anise characteristics.

Leafly user reports commonly include experiences described as focused, energetic and uplifted.

These descriptions reflect source and consumer reports rather than predictable outcomes. They do not establish how a particular person will respond to a specific product.

Flowering-Time References

Published flowering estimates also vary by source.

Leafly lists approximately seven to nine weeks, while two breeder references cited by the guide list approximately eight to nine weeks.

These cultivation estimates are source-attributed descriptions and may vary according to genetics, growing environment and individual plants.

Historical Records, Not Current Product Claims

By placing breeding accounts, regional history and historical laboratory observations together, the Durban Poison guide is intended to show what has been documented under the strain name while making clear where uncertainty remains.

The historical median of 19.45% total THC and the other laboratory figures describe the samples in the dataset. They do not establish the composition of every current Durban Poison product.

The full Durban Poison strain guide is available at:

https://durbanpoisonstrain.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://durbanpoisonstrain.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network covering 50 cannabis strains. The network publishes source-attributed strain information alongside historical laboratory data and references shown on its pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@durbanpoisonstrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: durbanpoisonstrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/durban-poison-strain-guide-reviews-south-african-origins-and-his-1255538