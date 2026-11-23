Upwind Security positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) vendors.

Upwind Security, with its comprehensive solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Upwind Security as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), 2026.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Associate Director, Research, QKS Group, "Upwind Security combines agentless cloud assessment with runtime sensors and tracers to correlate cloud configuration, vulnerabilities, identities, APIs, and sensitive-data context with observed workload behaviour. Its architectural strength lies in using this evidence to inform risk prioritization and investigation. Package-loading activity, workload exposure, service communication, and identity context help security teams assess vulnerability findings within the production environments in which they occur. This provides a stronger technical basis for prioritizing remediation than vulnerability severity alone. Its hybrid deployment model also supports incremental adoption, allowing enterprises to establish broad visibility through agentless assessment and introduce runtime instrumentation for deeper process, network, application, and threat context."

"Upwind applies this contextual model across posture management, workload protection, and API security, connecting configuration-level findings with application behaviour and runtime threats. Traffic-based API discovery and sensitive-data classification provide visibility into application interfaces and the information moving through them, while live communication topology supports service-dependency analysis and incident investigation. The Agentic Pack extends these workflows through Blue Agent for investigation, Red Agent for attack-path and exploitability validation, and Green Agent for remediation support. Its AI security capabilities extend the platform's scope to AI asset visibility, posture assessment, and runtime monitoring. Together, these capabilities give security teams a connected basis for determining remediation priorities, investigating threats, and directing corrective action. The combination of architectural coherence, runtime-informed risk prioritization, and connected investigation and remediation workflows underpins Upwind Security's continued recognition as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), 2026," Nikhilesh adds.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Upwind Security, Here

SPARK Matrix Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), 2026

About Upwind Security:

Upwind is the Cloud and AI security platform. Hundreds of organizations, including Siemens, Roku, Carvana, Nubank, Supabase, and ClickUp, trust Upwind to secure their cloud and AI infrastructure, applications, and agents. Upwind combines the context of your cloud workloads, APIs, and agents with runtime intelligence to give security, development, and DevOps teams a shared understanding of the most critical risks and reachable exposures, how to fix them, and to catch new attacks in real time. To learn more, follow Upwind on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Additional questions can be directed to press@upwind.io.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

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