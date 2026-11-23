LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today reaffirmed its preliminary consolidated financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2027, of $300 million to $350 million in revenue and $60 million to $80 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), and invites all stockholders and interested parties to today's conference call. Management will review third-quarter results, discuss its plans for 2027, including the Michigan AI data center, and take questions from investors. The foregoing statements include the financial performance of Ault Capital Group, In, ("ACG") and its subsidiaries without regard to when the Divestiture described below occurs.

"We will discuss the bases for and reasoning of our 2027 guidance and where we see growth beyond next year," said William B. Horne, Co-Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data. "As far as the Michigan data center is concerned (the "Campus"), we will update investors on energizing the first 10 megawatts ("MW") for our customer and delivering the next 10 MW. We'll also explain how the customer could expand to 52 MW and what it would take to develop the Campus toward its potential 340 MW of total site power."

All stockholders, investors and other interested parties are invited to participate. Interested parties are encouraged to register using the following link: Webinar Registration.

Guidance, capacity targets and total site power are forward-looking. Actual results depend on power availability, financing, approvals, customer elections and delivery. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income or loss without unreasonable effort because certain items, including interest expense and fair value changes, cannot be reliably estimated and may be material.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Another of Hyperscale Data's wholly owned subsidiaries, ACG, a holding company that, through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Subsidiaries"), acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets and the third wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its Subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.