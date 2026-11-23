Joint executive dinner connects Valley business leaders with founders whose careers span enterprise technology, financial services, biomedical research and first-party data.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / RAEK and Axyo co-hosted an executive dinner in Phoenix on November 19, connecting local business leaders with the founders of two Valley technology companies and highlighting the accomplished people bringing different perspectives to the region's AI startup community. Guests included leaders from banking, manufacturing, logistics, economic development and technology.

The gathering put a local face on a broad opportunity: experienced leaders from different industries building AI companies in Greater Phoenix. RAEK's focus on data ownership and private infrastructure and Axyo's focus on catching business risks and opportunities early illustrate the range of businesses taking shape in the Valley.

"Phoenix has founders bringing serious experience from financial services, scientific research and years of building businesses," said Cory Crapes, co-founder and CEO of RAEK. "We want RAEK to play an active role in connecting that talent with the companies right here in the Valley that can benefit from it."

Axyo brings enterprise-grade AI to mid-market companies

Scottsdale-based Axyo was founded by Sandeep Bose, its CEO, and Dr. Madhu Sudhan Reddy Gudur, its Chief AI Officer. Their careers combine leadership in financial technology with scientific research and the deployment of machine learning in large organizations.

Bose previously served as Chief Data, Privacy and Analytics Officer at Silicon Valley Bank and as Chief Information Officer, Risk Management at American Express. At American Express, he led a global technology team of more than 800 people and designed and built its enterprise big data warehouse, its Customer 360 platform and the core technology behind its credit, fraud, compliance and operational risk decisions. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Wipro and IBM. He is a named inventor on 30+ data and AI patents.

Gudur previously served as Director of Machine Learning at American Express. He earned master's and doctoral degrees in biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan and conducted postdoctoral research in radiation oncology at Stanford University.

According to Axyo, its founders collectively bring 40-plus years of experience in enterprise risk, data and AI. Each of Axyo's three AI-native products, AI-ready Data, Entity Resolution and the Early Warning System, grows out of a platform the founders built and ran at enterprise scale.

Axyo applies that experience to an AI-native Early Warning System that catches risks and opportunities early, while there is still time to act. It continuously monitors a company's internal data and external signals, sizes each risk and opportunity in dollars, and recommends specific actions, with every number traced to its source. Axyo's first focus is mid-market manufacturers and distributors, where it frees up working capital by keeping cash from getting trapped in excess stock, and protects margins. It sits above a company's ERP with nothing to replace, starts with a free Value Assessment, and is building partnerships with the banks that lend to these companies.

"Running AI at enterprise scale taught us that the model is rarely the hard part. Trust, data and adoption are," said Bose. "Every leader I meet wants AI that pays off and that they can trust. That means finding out about a risk or an opportunity while there is still time to act, with a dollar figure on every recommendation. Thursday's dinner brought together the bankers, manufacturers, logistics leaders and founders who can make that happen here in the Valley."

RAEK builds the data ownership layer for the AI economy

Led by co-founder and CEO Cory Crapes, Phoenix-headquartered RAEK is building the infrastructure that helps businesses own the data behind their AI, control where it is stored and processed, and determine how it is used. The company's strategy connects proprietary information with private computing and intelligent applications, helping businesses retain the value created from their own data.

Crapes brings a background in financial technology and customer acquisition to RAEK's focus on turning business information into a durable commercial asset. That approach spans three complementary pillars: RAEK Data captures, enriches and activates first-party customer intelligence through technologies including EchoID; RAEK Edge is developing private storage, computing infrastructure and AI appliances; and RAEK AI focuses on agents and workflows that use customer data within defined access and permissions.

RAEK's recent work includes Creator Vault, a private AI appliance being developed with Scottsdale-based Avadium Design to help professional creators find, protect and reuse their original work on hardware they own. The project brings RAEK's data ownership strategy into a physical product and connects software development with the Valley's industrial design expertise.

RAEK relocated its headquarters to Phoenix in 2026 to expand access to technical talent and the region's AI infrastructure ecosystem. Co-hosting the dinner with Axyo extends that commitment through direct relationships with local founders and business leaders. Across those efforts, RAEK's guiding principle remains: "Own the data. Use the data. Protect the data."

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. Its ecosystem spans RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI, helping organizations capture, organize, activate, protect, and use the first-party data they own. RAEK develops identity-resolution and data-activation infrastructure, private AI appliances, and data-connected workflows for businesses that want greater control over the systems that generate revenue, intelligence, and customer relationships. RAEK is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Learn more at raek.ai and raekedge.com .

About Axyo

Axyo is an AI-native Early Warning System that helps businesses catch risks and opportunities early, while there is still time to act. It continuously monitors internal data and external signals, sizes each risk and opportunity in dollars, and recommends specific actions. Axyo runs on three AI-native products, AI-ready Data, Entity Resolution and the Early Warning System, and its first focus is mid-market manufacturers and distributors. It sits above a company's ERP with nothing to replace. Axyo was founded by Sandeep Bose and Dr. Madhu Sudhan Reddy Gudur and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Learn more at axyo.ai .

Media Contact

RAEK

info@raekdata.com

(509) 850-0130

Axyo

contact@axyo.ai

(602) 228-9901

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-and-axyo-spotlight-the-founder-talent-shaping-ai-in-phoenix-1255185