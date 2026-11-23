ACL Digital Launches AgentixOps to Help Organizations Resolve IT Issues Faster and Lower Service Desk Costs

The launch pairs ACL Digital's AI service desk with knowledge-grounded resolution and automated discovery, helping lean IT teams cut manual work and scale support while keeping service data in-house.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group and a trusted AI-led Digital Enterprise & Systems Engineering Partner, today announced the launch of AgentixOps, an AI-native IT Service Management (ITSM) platform that moves the service desk from logging tickets to resolving them. Built for lean IT teams across industries, AgentixOps is designed to reduce IT service desk operating costs by up to 40-45% while improving resolution speed, employee experience, and service reliability.

ACL Digital brings its AI engineering and managed services expertise to ITSM. AgentixOps works across industries and covers the service lifecycle, from first contact through automated remediation, with no industry-specific data model. Customers can run it on ACL-hosted infrastructure, in their own cloud, or on-premises, so they decide where their data resides.

"IT service management needs AI that helps teams resolve issues faster and eliminate repetitive work. AgentixOps does exactly that. It lowers the cost of IT service delivery, giving employees answers at any hour, and keeping IT leaders in full control of their data. This is how we help lean IT teams expand their support capacity and deliver measurable outcomes," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital.

Platform Highlights

AgentixOps brings voice and chat requests, incidents, assets, and configuration data into one governed workflow. It works alongside existing ITSM tools such as ServiceNow and ManageEngine, so organizations add AI to the service desk without a costly platform migration. Core capabilities include:

AI Service Desk. Employees report issues by voice and chat intake at any hour; it uses speech-to-text and intent recognition to turn employee requests into structured tickets.

Employees report issues by voice and chat intake at any hour; it uses speech-to-text and intent recognition to turn employee requests into structured tickets. AI Ticket Resolution. Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) grounds recommendations in standard operating procedures (SOPs), knowledge articles, and similar resolved tickets, with confirmation gates on sensitive actions, so service desks get answers they can audit.

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) grounds recommendations in standard operating procedures (SOPs), knowledge articles, and similar resolved tickets, with confirmation gates on sensitive actions, so service desks get answers they can audit. Enterprise Configuration Management Database (CMDB) and Auto Discovery. Automated discovery across AWS, Azure, servers, and networks keeps configuration items current and maps dependencies, enabling impact analysis across growing IT estates.

"We built this for the people carrying the heaviest service desk load. They should spend their time on problems that need judgment, not repetitive requests," said Kumar Vaibhav Srivastava, Head of Digital IT Enterprise Services at ACL Digital.

What This Means for Customers

Lower cost of IT service delivery . Savings come from automating routine requests, eliminating manual triage and reducing repeat work, with costs that track ticket volume rather than seats.

. Savings come from automating routine requests, eliminating manual triage and reducing repeat work, with costs that track ticket volume rather than seats. Faster resolution and fewer SLA breaches. Teams can expect up to 45-50% faster ticket resolution, measured from the first week of a pilot and reported at day 30. Real-time dashboards flag breach risk early and give executives clear operational reporting.

Teams can expect up to 45-50% faster ticket resolution, measured from the first week of a pilot and reported at day 30. Real-time dashboards flag breach risk early and give executives clear operational reporting. Greater capacity without added headcount. AgentixOps targets up to 55-65% more support capacity and up to 60-70% first-time resolution, so existing teams absorb growing demand and fewer tickets bounce between groups.

AgentixOps targets up to 55-65% more support capacity and up to 60-70% first-time resolution, so existing teams absorb growing demand and fewer tickets bounce between groups. Full control over data and AI investments. Sovereign deployment keeps all data inside the customer's environment, with no egress to public models, which suits banking, financial services, insurance, and GDPR-bound teams. An open, vendor-neutral architecture means no layer is locked to a single provider.

Learn more about AgentixOps

Disclaimer: Performance Figures are modeled estimates, and results will vary. The numbers are only scenario estimates, not measured customer outcomes.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, is a trusted AI-led Digital Enterprise & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack from chip to cloud. By integrating AI and data-powered solutions, we help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve scalable business outcomes. Partner with us to turn complexity into clarity and shape the future of your organization.

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