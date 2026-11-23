Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announces with sadness the passing of Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, a distinguished South African stateswoman, global advocate for women's empowerment and valued member of Ivanhoe Mines' Board of Directors.

Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka joined Ivanhoe Mines' Board of Directors as an independent director in June 2023, bringing decades of leadership experience in government, international development and natural resources. Throughout her tenure, she was a passionate advocate for responsible mining, sustainable development, education, women's empowerment, and the inclusive development of local communities. Her values and ambitions mirrored those of Ivanhoe Mines.

Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka was a trailblazer in South African politics, becoming the country's first female Deputy President in June 2005, a position she held until September 2008. Prior to this, she served as South Africa's Minister of Minerals and Energy from 1999 to 2005, playing an important role in the development of the country's mining and energy sectors.

More recently, from 2013 to 2021, she also served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, where she became an internationally respected champion of gender equality and women's rights. Her leadership helped advance initiatives including the global HeForShe movement, encouraging men and boys to become advocates for gender equality.

Beyond her distinguished public service, Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka remained deeply committed to education and leadership development. She founded the Umlambo Foundation, supporting educational improvement and leadership opportunities, and was appointed Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg in January 2022.

Ivanhoe Mines joins the people of South Africa, the international community and all those whose lives that she touched, in honouring the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Robert Friedland, Founder and Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines, commented:

"It is with immense sadness that we mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Phumzile was an extraordinary leader and visionary. Her life's work was dedicated to building a more prosperous future for Africa.

"Phumzile understood the extraordinary potential of Africa's natural resources and their role in the transformation of its youth and especially women. She believed passionately that developing the continent's mineral wealth must go hand in hand with education, skills development, and the empowerment of local communities, particularly women, and the next generation of African leaders.

"When Phumzile joined our Board in 2023, we were honoured to have someone of such remarkable experience, wisdom and integrity. Her counsel, compassion, and unwavering belief in the potential of Africa and its people were invaluable as we developed some of the biggest mines in the world.

"On behalf of the entire Ivanhoe Mines family, our Board of Directors and our employees across the world, we extend our deepest condolences to Phumzile's entire family. She will be profoundly missed."

Dr. Patricia Makhesha, Executive Vice President, People, of Ivanhoe Mines, commented:

"Sister Phumzile touched countless lives in South Africa, across the African continent and around the world. Throughout her remarkable career, she championed many important initiatives, but two in particular, during her tenure as South Africa's Minister of Minerals and Energy, were especially transformational to our country's mining industry. The first was the development of the Social and Labour Plan (SLP) framework, which requires mining companies to publicly commit to local employment, skills development, community upliftment and the socioeconomic transformation of the communities in which they operate. The second was the establishment of the South African Women in Mining Association, which empowers women to expand their participation in our sector.

"It was a tremendous privilege to have Sister Phumzile serve on our Board of Directors. We honour her extraordinary contribution to South Africa's democracy, her unwavering commitment to empowering others and her lifelong dedication to building a more inclusive and prosperous society. Hamba kahle, Mbokodo. Your legacy will live on through the countless lives you touched and the doors you opened for generations to come."





Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka at Kamoa-Kakula in October 2023

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About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new sedimentary-hosted copper discoveries across its large, highly prospective, majority-owned licences in the DRC, Angola, Zambia and Kazakhstan. The most advanced exploration project is the high-grade Makoko District, in the Western Forelands, adjacent to Kamoa-Kakula, which is the world's largest and highest-grade copper discovery of the past decade.

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