Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners announces its first rated, multi-fund Infrastructure Backed Notes programme

The new, multi-fund Infrastructure Backed Notes programme, with approximately EUR 1.7 billion in commitments, gives investors a new way to invest in energy transition infrastructure through diversified exposure to CIP's funds.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has closed its first rated, multi-fund Infrastructure Backed Notes (IBN) programme, a collateralised fund obligation, with total commitments of approximately EUR 1.7 billion. The closing reflects strong investor appetite for CIP's strategies and structured access to them.

The IBN programme creates access to CIP's funds for investors seeking a rated product. By offering rated notes backed by interests in CIP's funds, the structure allows investors to select exposure aligned with their risk, return and capital requirements. The new offering reflects CIP's commitment to innovative capital solutions that broaden the global pools of capital able to invest in energy infrastructure.

The IBN delivers diversified exposure to CIP's energy infrastructure investment strategies, including multiple vintages of CIP's Flagship, Green Credit, Advanced Bioenergy and Growth Markets funds. The underlying assets span offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, energy storage and transmission globally.

Mogens Thorninger, Partner at CIP, said: "This closing is pioneering for CIP and highly important to our investor franchise. The IBN programme gives institutional investors that seek exposure to the full breadth of CIP's strategies a new way to invest with us through a single rated instrument. It is a testament to how we work with our clients to build capital solutions around their evolving needs so that we can collaborate more deeply in developing critical energy infrastructure projects."

Notes to Editors

Media Contact: media@cip.com / +45 28447756

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy.

Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

With 16 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of the world's largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~45 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of +2,300 professionals.

For more information, visit www.cip.com.

Legal disclaimer

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Any investment involves substantial risks including complete loss of capital. There can be no assurance that CIP will be able to implement the strategy described herein or, if implemented, that it will lead to successful results. Similarly, there can be no assurance that CIP will be able to maintain the advantages discussed herein over time or outperform third parties or the financial markets generally.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, political changes, legal and regulatory requirements, interest rate fluctuations, as well as changes in markets, prospects and competition. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue. Some of the views expressed herein are the opinions of CIP and should not be construed as absolute statements and are subject to change without notice.

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