Near-term priorities include expanding access to specialty physicians in Marshall and reopening the inpatient behavioral health unit, while restoring Labor & Delivery remains a longer-term goal.

MARSHALL, MO / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / American Medical Administrators (AMA) has outlined priorities for the coming 12 months to strengthen healthcare services, improve access to specialty care, and invest in the future of Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center (MVRMC) and the surrounding community.

Through a series of strategic initiatives, AMA is focused on developing additional physician relationships, evaluating opportunities to restore services, and supporting sustainable healthcare delivery for Marshall and the surrounding region. The plan reflects AMA's commitment to the Marshall community and its founders' longstanding mission to improve access to quality healthcare, particularly in communities where access to specialized services can be limited.

Expanding Access to Specialty Care

A key component of the initiative is the development of a specialty care program designed to bring physicians from St. Louis and other regional markets to MVRMC. By expanding the range of specialty services available locally, the hospital aims to help patients receive more comprehensive care closer to home.

Goals to serve the community include adding and expanding:

Podiatry

Cardiology

Orthopedic services

Pain management

Additional details regarding participating physicians, specific services, and timing of new services will depend on physician arrangements and operational readiness. AMA and MVRMC will announce confirmed physicians and service offerings as plans are finalized.

Reopening Behavioral Health Services

AMA is also actively working toward reopening MVRMC's behavioral health unit. Restoring these services remains a key priority as the hospital works to expand access to behavioral healthcare and strengthen the continuum of care available to Marshall and the surrounding communities.

Long-Term Goal: Restoring Labor & Delivery

MVRMC made the difficult decision to close its Labor & Delivery unit effective September 30, 2026. AMA recognizes the importance of access to maternity care in Marshall and intends to explore opportunities to bring these services back to the community. Restoring Labor & Delivery remains an important long-term goal as the hospital continues building a financially and operationally sustainable future.

AMA recognizes the importance of local maternity care to families in Marshall and the surrounding region and views its eventual return as an important part of the hospital's long-term vision.

A Commitment to the Future of Healthcare in Marshall

"From a clinical perspective, our goal is to build a stronger, more connected model of care that addresses the needs of patients throughout the region," said Dr. Abdullah Arshad, President of Acute & Post-Acute Services for AMA. "Expanding access to specialty physicians, restoring behavioral health services, and working toward the return of Labor & Delivery are all important steps in strengthening the continuum of care. We want patients to have access to the right expertise and services, as close to home as possible, and to ensure that the care available through MVRMC continues to evolve with the needs of the community."

Building this vision requires significant coordination, physician relationships, operational investment, and a long-term commitment. AMA's approach is intended to strengthen the hospital's ability to serve the community over time.

"These initiatives represent more than individual service additions. They reflect our commitment to the Marshall community and our belief in the importance of strong local healthcare," said Nick DeStefane, CEO of AMA. "We recognize the work ahead, but we are passionate about building a stronger future for MVRMC and the communities it serves. This is an important chapter in that commitment."

Over the coming months, AMA and MVRMC will share additional updates as physician partnerships, service plans, and operational milestones are confirmed.

The goal is clear: to support a strong, sustainable community hospital and improve access to care for Marshall and the surrounding region for generations to come.

About MVRMC and AMA

Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center (MVRMC), formerly Fitzgibbon Hospital, is a community hospital serving Marshall, Saline County, and the surrounding region. MVRMC provides inpatient, outpatient, emergency, and specialty healthcare services close to home.

American Medical Administrators (AMA) manages and supports the hospital's efforts to strengthen local healthcare through continued investment in people, facilities, technology, and services. Our focus is on building a strong, sustainable future for Missouri Valley Regional Medical Center while ensuring patients and families throughout the region continue to have access to high-quality, dependable care for years to come. For more information, visit www.amadministrators.com.

Media Contact

Suzanne Grossman

Vice President of Marketing

AMA

314-887-5090

info@amadministrators.com

SOURCE: American Medical Administrators, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ama-details-plans-to-expand-specialty-care-and-strengthen-services-at-1255395