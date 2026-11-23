A research team from Iran has designed and investigated a novel self-cooling and self-cleaning system for PV modules. The system is wind-driven, using a vertical-axis wind turbine, which drives a mechanical water pump via a belt. The pump feeds a nozzle that sprays water onto the module surface to cool it and wash away dust. "First, the system introduces a direct mechanical conversion of wind energy into pump operation. By eliminating generators, batteries, inverters, and grid connections, the proposed system operates with zero electrical power consumption," the team said. "This fundamental design ...

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