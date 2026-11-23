Combining autone's fashion expertise with the RELEX platform gives brands and retailers one engine for every range, seasonal or continuous, in one interface and with one company

RELEX Solutions today announced the acquisition of autone, a European AI-powered inventory planning and optimization company with deep expertise in fashion, apparel, luxury, lifestyle and accessories. autone will form the core of a new RELEX business unit, RELEX Lifestyle, dedicated to lifestyle, sports and fashion, combining autone's specialized expertise and technology with the global scale and AI-native retail planning platform from RELEX.

Founded in 2021 and based in London, autone helps fashion brands and retailers make more accurate buying, allocation, and replenishment decisions throughout the merchandise lifecycle and season. The company brings a team of former merchandisers, inventory planners, data scientists, and technology specialists with experience in leading fashion and luxury brands.

autone's customers include Galeries Lafayette (Jewelry Division), Cult Gaia, Soeur, Lancel, Roberto Cavalli, IKKS, Never Fully Dressed, Sergent Major (Générale Pour l'Enfant) and Vilebrequin. Recent customer announcements include The Kooples, which selected autone to improve buying and allocation decisions for seasonal collections, and British luxury brand Sunspel, which is deploying the platform to automate replenishment and inventory rebalancing across its worldwide retail network.

Fashion brands and retailers face distinct planning challenges. New collections often have no sales history, buying decisions must be made months before products reach stores, and the window to sell merchandise at full price can be short. The autone platform addresses these challenges with AI-powered forecasting that uses product attributes and similarities to previous collections to predict demand at the individual product, store, size, and color level. These insights help retailers make more accurate buying decisions before a season begins and adjust inventory allocation and replenishment as demand changes.

The acquisition strengthens RELEX capabilities for fashion and seasonal retail planning, from pre-season buying and initial allocation to continuous replenishment and in-season inventory rebalancing. This will give fashion brands and retailers one engine for both their seasonal and continuous ranges, one interface and one partner, from financial and assortment planning through markdown, clearance, rebalancing and buying.

"At Intersport France, planning is particularly complex because we need to coordinate seasonal assortments and purchasing decisions across a large network of independent store owners," said Gérard Leclerc, President, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, Intersport France. "We chose RELEX to bring our planning processes together, from pre-season assortment and financial planning through in-season inventory management in one engine and interface. The fashion and sports expertise from autone complements this approach, helping our retailers buy closer to real demand throughout the season."

The autone platform provides clear, actionable recommendations that help merchandising teams make faster inventory decisions while reducing manual planning work. For example, a French luxury leather goods brand using autone reduced inventory rebalancing time by 90%, from two and a half days to two hours, while reporting a 10% increase in revenue.

"We founded autone because we lived it firsthand. Before autone, we did this job inside luxury houses: the endless firefighting, collections overproduced and heading for markdowns, shortages that left stores empty, and brilliant teams patching a broken system with spreadsheets. So we built the tool we wished we had," said Adil Bouhdadi, Chief Executive Officer, autone. "Joining RELEX gives us the opportunity to build on that experience and bring our technology to more retailers globally. Together, we can help customers make better decisions throughout the merchandise lifecycle, from the initial buy to the final sale."

"Fashion retail has unique planning challenges that require a deep understanding of how the industry operates," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, Group CEO and Co-Founder, RELEX Solutions. "The autone team brings that expertise, along with technology developed specifically for the decisions fashion retailers make every day. Combining this specialization with the scale and breadth of the RELEX platform will help fashion and apparel retailers make better decisions across the entire merchandise lifecycle, improve inventory performance, and protect margins."

On January 19, 2027, RELEX will host a live webinar, "No sales history? Plan new collections that sell at full price," on how fashion teams can buy and plan new collections with more confidence. Register here.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a decision orchestration platform that coordinates decisions across retail and manufacturing operations, connecting strategic planning with operational execution.

Drawing on 700+ customer deployments and deep industry expertise, RELEX helps organizations make better decisions across demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply chain operations. With RELEX, companies can deploy proven AI, build their own applications and agents, and orchestrate decisions across functions and systems.

Leading brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire Auto Service, and Vita Coco use RELEX to run and continuously evolve their operations. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Jolene Peixoto

Vice President of Communications

RELEX Solutions

Jolene.Peixoto@relexsolutions.com

Asheley Benain

Communications Manager

RELEX Solutions

asheley.benain@relexsolutions.com