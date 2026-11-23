Arm CEO Rene Haas today affirmed his long-term commitment to leading the company through its next phase of growth, supported by a new agreement extending through 2033. Haas will also assume the role of Vice Chairman of SoftBank Group, effective December 1, 2026.

Under Haas' leadership, Arm has expanded its role in the global computing ecosystem, positioning the company at the center of the AI transformation. As AI drives unprecedented demand for computing, Arm has an extraordinary opportunity to extend its leadership and become an even more integral part of the world's computing infrastructure, creating long-term value for shareholders.

"I've never been more confident about Arm's future," said Rene Haas, CEO, Arm. "I believe deeply in our people, our strategy and the opportunity ahead. I'm incredibly proud of what we're building and wholly committed to realizing Arm's full potential for many years to come."

About Arm

Arm is the foundational platform for AI, delivering power-efficient, high-performance computing that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm's platform spans core IP, advanced compute subsystems and purpose-built silicon, giving the world's leading technology companies the flexibility to design, build and deploy AI at scale. Arm has the world's largest computing ecosystem, including over 30 million developers, and together we are building the future of AI on Arm.

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Kristen Ray

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