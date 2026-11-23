Marine Battery Market worth $1.71 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the marine battery market is expected to grow from USD 1.03 billion in 2026 to USD 1.71 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is projected to increase from 21,973 units in 2026 to 36,637 units by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Marine Battery Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Marine Battery Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.03 billion

USD 1.03 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.71 billion

USD 1.71 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.7%

Marine Battery Market Trends & Insights:

The marine battery market is expanding as shipowners and vessel operators increasingly adopt electric and hybrid propulsion systems to improve energy efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and meet maritime emission requirements. Advances in lithium-ion battery technologies, energy density, charging capabilities, thermal management, and battery management systems are enabling marine batteries to deliver improved performance across different operating conditions. Fleet modernization programs and investments in vessel electrification are also supporting wider adoption of marine energy storage systems across commercial vessels, defense vessels and unmanned maritime vehicles, including ferries, cargo ships, tugboats, offshore support vessels and autonomous maritime platforms.

By Vessel Market, the unmanned maritime vehicles segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.4% between 2026 and 2031.

By Installation, the newbuild segment is projected to be the most dominant segment in 2026, accounting for approximately 59.9% of the global market.

By region, Asia Pacific marine battery market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.0% between 2026 and 2031.

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The market is growing as shipowners and vessel operators increase investments in electric and hybrid propulsion systems, fleet electrification, and onboard energy storage solutions. Demand is also supported by the need to reduce fuel consumption, improve operational efficiency, and comply with maritime emission regulations. Improvements in lithium-ion battery technologies, energy density, charging capabilities, thermal management, and battery safety are enhancing system performance. Modular battery architectures also make it easier to integrate and upgrade energy storage systems as vessel requirements change. For example, Corvus Energy's Orca energy storage system supports electric and hybrid propulsion across ferries, offshore vessels, and other commercial marine applications.

The marine battery market is gradually moving toward modular battery architectures and standardized system interfaces that can meet different energy storage and propulsion requirements across vessel types. This allows shipowners and vessel operators to install marine battery systems across ferries, cargo vessels, offshore support vessels, and other commercial platforms while using common battery modules, battery management systems, cooling equipment, and power conversion technologies. For example, EST-Floattech's Octopus Series uses a modular battery architecture that supports different energy storage capacities and vessel configurations. This approach helps reduce system integration complexity, simplifies maintenance and allows battery capacity upgrades without replacing the entire energy storage system.

By installation, the newbuild segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The newbuild segment is expected to hold the largest share of the marine battery market, accounting for approximately 60.0% in 2026, as shipbuilders increasingly integrate advanced battery systems into newly constructed vessels. These installations support fully electric and hybrid propulsion, onboard auxiliary power, and improved energy efficiency across commercial and specialized marine applications. Integrating batteries during vessel construction allows shipbuilders to optimize battery placement, electrical distribution, cooling arrangements, and charging infrastructure. Increasing orders for battery-powered ferries, offshore support vessels, and commercial ships are strengthening demand for marine energy storage systems. These developments are supporting battery manufacturers, marine electrical system integrators, and shipyards involved in new vessel construction.

By vessel, the commercial vessels segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The commercial vessels segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 73.5% of the marine battery market in 2026, as shipping companies and vessel operators increase investments in electric and hybrid propulsion technologies. Marine batteries are increasingly used across ferries, cargo vessels, tugboats, offshore support vessels, and fishing vessels to reduce fuel consumption, operating emissions, and maintenance requirements. Commercial operators are also adopting battery energy storage systems for peak shaving, auxiliary power, and improved engine efficiency. Growing investments in fleet modernization, electric vessel construction and battery retrofit programs are strengthening demand for high-capacity lithium-ion batteries and integrated marine energy storage systems across commercial maritime operations.

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Europe is estimated to be the largest marine battery market during the forecast period.

The European marine battery industry is expected to maintain the largest regional share, accounting for approximately 48.1% of the global market in 2026. Regional demand is supported by stringent maritime emission regulations, established electric ferry operations and increasing investments in vessel electrification. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands are expanding the adoption of marine battery systems across passenger ferries, cargo vessels, offshore support vessels, and inland waterway transportation. European shipbuilders and marine battery manufacturers are also strengthening production capabilities, energy storage technologies, and system integration services. These developments are supporting demand for battery-powered propulsion, hybrid vessel upgrades, charging infrastructure, and marine energy storage solutions across Europe.

Corvus Energy AS (Norway), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (China), Saft Groupe SAS (France), EnerSys (US), and GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan) are the major key players in the marine battery companies. These companies have established distribution networks across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

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