ST Engineering iDirect Receives 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Work-Life Flexibility

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it has been recognized with a 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Work-Life Flexibility. Awarded by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and recognize people-first workplace cultures, the award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a research-backed engagement survey.

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Work-Life Flexibility recognizes organizations that empower employees with greater flexibility in how and where they work, while fostering a management culture that supports employee well-being and work-life needs.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our employees," said Sridhar Kuppanna, CEO, ST Engineering iDirect. "Creating a workplace where people feel supported and able to balance their professional and personal priorities is fundamental to employee engagement and long-term success. Employee feedback continues to play an important role in shaping our people strategy and workplace initiatives. We remain committed to listening to our employees and enhancing their workplace experience."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "That's something to be proud of."

About ST Engineering iDirect

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

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