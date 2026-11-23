Acquisition Expands and Enhances Mount Street's U.S. Capabilities

Mount Street Group (Mount Street), a leading global provider of third-party loan servicing and credit asset management services, announced today the acquisition of a seasoned Dallas-based CMBS, B-Piece and special servicing team, together with approximately $1.35 billion of servicing assets. The transaction adds proven senior talent, expands Mount Street's U.S. servicing book to approximately $30+ billion, and meaningfully strengthens the firm's ability to support clients across complex securitized products, CLO's, special servicing mandates and related CRE credit strategies. As part of the integration, Mount Street will establish Dallas as the home of its core U.S. special servicing platform, creating a deeper operating hub with enhanced managerial, investor and asset-management expertise.

The Dallas team will be a dedicated hub for Mount Street's U.S. securitized products, CLO and special servicing business. It will strengthen the firm's ability to manage complex CRE credit situations, support B-Piece, CLO and CMBS investors, and provide disciplined asset management, surveillance and reporting. Its expertise will complement existing primary and construction loan servicing operations and expand opportunities for strategic partnerships and new mandates across the U.S. market.

Paul Smyth, a 40+ year industry servicing veteran has been tapped to oversee and manage the new Dallas based operations as Managing Director, Head of Securitized Products (US)and Special Servicing (US). Mr. Smyth has managed several of the nation's largest Special Servicing/ B Piece/CLO Servicing shops including C-III, Centerline and ARCap. He also spent time at Credit Suisse as Global Chief Credit Officer of its US and European CRE lending business. Mr. Smyth will report to Rawle Howard, who is based in New York and is the Head of Mount Street US.

Also joining is Joe Beggins who brings significant servicing managerial experience from having run both GE Capital and GEMSA platforms for many years. Mr. Beggins will focus on asset management and process enhancements for investors. Cary Williams III, another seasoned Wall Street veteran of several Wall Street firms including Merril Lynch, B of A, and Credit Suisse, has also joined to support the firm's expansion focusing on new client initiatives and asset management.

John Roach, another seasoned servicing veteran who worked together with Mr. Smyth for many years at their prior companies, will oversee the Dallas team Primary Servicing and CLO operations components. Terry Clay will oversee the Surveillance and Reporting team, bringing his seasoned experience from Hudson Advisors and Loan Star, while adding his deep expertise in loan systems and investor reporting technology.

"The addition of this talented Dallas-based team marks a meaningful acceleration of Mount Street's U.S. growth strategy," said Rawle Howard, Head of Mount Street USA. "Their market credibility, technical expertise and deep experience across securitized products, B-Piece investing, CMBS, special servicing and asset management are highly complementary to our existing platform and will immediately enhance the depth of service we can provide to clients. This transaction is not just about adding scale; it is about adding the right people, capabilities and leadership to support the next phase of our U.S. growth."

"The securitized products and special servicing markets require experience, judgment and a disciplined approach to execution," said Paul Smyth, Managing Director, Head of Securitized Products (US). "Mount Street's platform gives us the ability to bring those capabilities to clients at greater scale, supported by a strong global infrastructure and a clear commitment to growth in the U.S. market. I am excited to help lead that effort from Dallas."

About Mount Street

Founded in 2013, Mount Street is a leading global third-party loan servicing and credit management business. It has more than €163 billion of assets under administration and €31.9 billion in assets under valuation, supported by over 200 employees across Europe and the United States. The firm supports institutional investors, lenders and asset managers across the full credit lifecycle, combining deep sector expertise with an integrated approach to servicing and credit management.

Mount Street provides a comprehensive range of services, including loan servicing, agency and surveillance, portfolio management, restructuring and special servicing, as well as valuation and advisory services. Its teams support clients across a wide range of asset classes, including real estate, infrastructure and project finance, transportation and corporate debt, offering flexible solutions tailored to complex and cross-border portfolios.

Central to its offering is CreditHub, Mount Street's proprietary technology platform, which enables end-to-end loan and portfolio management, providing clients with a single source of data, enhanced reporting and proactive risk oversight throughout the lifecycle of an investment.

As part of our expansion, Mount Street USA was established in 2017, extending its integrated servicing and credit management platform to institutional lenders and investors in North America, with capabilities spanning performing and non-performing assets across the full credit lifecycle.

Headquartered in London, Mount Street Group operates across a network of offices in key financial centres, delivering independent, non-originating servicing and credit management solutions to over 150 global institutions.

Mount Street Portfolio Advisers GmbH is regulated by BaFin and FCA.

More information is available at mountstreet.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261122368474/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Mount Street

Viviane Adjado

viviane.adjado@mountstreet.com

+44 743 582 7985

Mattson Communications

Kathy Zoeller

kathy@mattsonpr.com

(312) 485-2422