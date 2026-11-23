Bluepear, a platform that detects brand bidding, ad hijacking and trademark misuse in Google and Bing, ranks in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Bluepear, a brand protection platform for paid search, has received the SourceForge Fall 2026 Leader Award. The platform holds an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 80 user reviews on SourceForge. The award is based on those reviews. Winners rank in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products among more than 100,000 business software listings on the site, which draws over 20 million visitors a month.

How Bluepear works

When people search for a brand by name, they are usually ready to buy. That makes the branded results page valuable to others too. An affiliate may bid on the brand's name against program rules and collect commission on sales that would have happened anyway. A competitor may place ads on the same query or use the brand's trademark in its ad copy. In ad hijacking, someone copies the brand's own ad and display URL, then sends the click to a different site.

Bluepear's brand bidding monitoring checks branded search results around the clock across countries and devices. It shows who is advertising on the brand's name, follows each ad to its final landing page and uncovers cloaked sites. Every violation is saved with the ad copy, the destination link and screenshots, so teams have evidence ready for the partner, the network or the ad platform.

Affiliate network MaxWeb used Bluepear across 42 brands in three countries and flagged 496 non-compliant affiliates between May and August 2026, according to a published case study.

Frequently asked questions

What is Bluepear?

Bluepear is a brand protection platform for paid search. It monitors Google and Bing for brand bidding, ad hijacking, trademark misuse and coupon code abuse. For each violation, it saves evidence, including screenshots and the redirect path.

What is brand bidding?

Brand bidding is when someone other than the brand buys search ads on its name. Affiliates often do it against program rules to earn commission, and competitors do it to win the click. Either way, the brand pays more for traffic it should already own.

How does SourceForge choose Leader Award winners?

The award is based on user reviews. To win the Fall 2026 Leader Award, a product needed enough recent, highly rated reviews to rank in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of more than 100,000 listed on SourceForge.

About Bluepear

Bluepear is a brand protection platform for paid search, used by PPC, affiliate and compliance teams. Teams at MoneyGram, vidaXL, Proton and Wargaming use it to see who advertises on their brand name, stop rule-breaking affiliates and back up enforcement with evidence. A 7-day free trial is available.

About SourceForge

SourceForge is a B2B software review and comparison website owned by Slashdot Media. It lists more than 100,000 products and receives over 20 million visitors a month. Learn more at sourceforge.net.

Media Contact:

Bluepear Marketing Team

marketing@bluepear.co

SOURCE: Blue Pear Marketing LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bluepear-wins-sourceforge-fall-2026-leader-award-1255537