Bitcoin -backed facility enhances financial flexibility and strategic growth while supporting the Company's long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) ("American Bitcoin " or the "Company"), a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure backbone, today announced that its subsidiary has entered into a $150 million committed revolving credit facility with FalconX, secured by certain of its Bitcoin holdings.

The agreement follows American Bitcoin 's recent announcement that its reserve surpassed 8,500 BTC, marking another milestone in the Company's long-term accumulation strategy. The facility provides access to capital secured by certain Bitcoin holdings, allowing the Company to pursue strategic growth opportunities and support general corporate purposes without requiring the sale of its Bitcoin.

"This $150 million facility provides American Bitcoin with non-dilutive capital to support our continued operations and growth initiatives," said Mike Ho, Chief Executive Officer of American Bitcoin. "It reflects the strength of our balance sheet and gives us a disciplined way to deploy capital and secure the infrastructure that supports our business, while we stay focused on our long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy."

"Collateralized lending gives American Bitcoin a way to access liquidity while it continues to grow its Bitcoin reserve and scale its business," said Oliver Sitt, Director, Sales, FalconX. "This facility shows how FalconX can structure financing solutions for public companies that want access to working capital without selling their underlying holdings."

FalconX is a leading digital asset prime brokerage providing financing, trading, and asset management solutions to institutions globally.

Facility Highlights

Provides non-dilutive access to capital: Up to $150 million committed, with each draw subject to Bitcoin collateral requirements and other customary drawing conditions. Proceeds are available for strategic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

Up to $150 million committed, with each draw subject to Bitcoin collateral requirements and other customary drawing conditions. Proceeds are available for strategic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes. Preserves financing flexibility: Revolving credit facility, allowing the Company to draw, repay, and redraw funds during the facility term, subject to applicable conditions. The facility carries a 5.95% loan fee, plus a commitment fee on undrawn amounts. The initial term is two years, with an optional three-year extension at the lender's discretion, subject to customary conditions. Borrowings secured by certain of the Company's Bitcoin holdings, subject to an initial collateral ratio of 143%.

About American Bitcoin

American Bitcoin Corp., a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp., is a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure backbone. The Company delivers institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin through an industry-first business model that integrates scaled self-mining operations with disciplined accumulation strategies. For more information, visit abtc.com and follow the Company on X at @ABTC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy; the terms, availability, and anticipated benefits of the FalconX credit facility, including the Company's ability to draw, repay, redraw, and extend the facility and to use borrowings to pursue strategic growth opportunities, deploy capital, secure infrastructure, and support general corporate purposes without selling Bitcoin; ability to turn the strength of its Bitcoin reserve into greater capacity to grow; ability to deploy capital and secure infrastructure in a disciplined manner; as well as the Company's future business strategy, competitive strengths, expansion, and growth of the business and operations more generally.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the price of Bitcoin and concentration of Bitcoin holdings; failure to grow hashrate; the purchase of miners; competition from other methods of investing in Bitcoin; uncertainty in the development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; reliance on third-party mining pool service providers; hedging transactions; Bitcoin halving events; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger transactions; dependence on Hut 8; liquidity constraints and failure to raise additional capital; risks related to the credit facility, including the potential liquidation of Bitcoin pledged as collateral if its value falls below required levels or upon an event of default, requirements to post additional collateral or repay borrowings on short notice, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions to draw, restrictive covenants and other terms of the facility, the lender's rights with respect to extension of the facility, the fees and costs of the facility, and counterparty risk; failure of critical systems; competition from current and future competitors; changes in leasing arrangements; hazards and operational risks; electrical power requirements; geopolitical, social, economic, and other events and circumstances; cybersecurity threats and breaches; Internet-related disruptions; dependence on key personnel; having a limited operating history; rapidly changing technology; predicting facility requirements; acquisitions, strategic alliances or joint ventures; operating and expanding internationally; legal, regulatory, governmental, and technological uncertainties; physical risks related to climate change; involvement in legal proceedings; stock price volatility; the Company's multi-class capital structure and status as a controlled company; and other factors that may affect the future business, results, financial position and prospects of the Company. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

SOURCE American Bitcoin Corp.