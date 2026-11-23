Revenue Increases to $1.96 Million with 69% Gross Margin; Net Loss Narrows 63% Sequentially to $1.26 Million

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI) ("BEN"), the Engagement AI Company, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Revenue increased to $1.96 million from $60,000 a year earlier; gross profit was $1.35 million, representing a 69% gross margin; and net loss narrowed to $1.26 million from $3.36 million in the second quarter and $2.48 million a year earlier. BEN has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"In the third quarter, we expanded our revenue base and began integrating our AI into our MYDAS advertising platform, which supports more than 1,000 media brands," said Tyler Luck, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We streamlined operations, delivered our first AI results inside MYDAS, and demonstrated at IBC in Amsterdam how a commercial break can become a conversation. We are focused on strengthening the foundation for growth across the combined business."

Third Quarter 2026 at a Glance



Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Revenue $1.96 million $160,000 $60,000 Net loss $(1.26) million $(3.36) million $(2.48) million

Revenue and margin. Revenue increased primarily due to the addition of the MYDAS advertising platform, acquired on June 30, 2026. Gross profit was $1.35 million, a 69% gross margin, reflecting the combined business's software-based revenue.

Expenses and net loss. Operating expenses were $2.9 million, including $1.26 million of non-cash depreciation and amortization, up from $0.93 million a year earlier, mainly due to intangibles related to the June 30, 2026 acquisition. Net loss included a $0.4 million gain on debt extinguishment, primarily from settlements of legacy payables. Net loss per basic and diluted share was $(0.17).



Year to date. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue was $2.2 million, compared with $75,000 a year earlier, reflecting the contribution of the MYDAS advertising platform since the acquisition closed on June 30, 2026. Net loss for the nine months was $7.7 million, compared with $5.2 million a year earlier.

Balance sheet. Total liabilities were $12.1 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $11.8 million at December 31, 2025, reflecting liabilities assumed in the June 30, 2026 acquisition. Accounts payable, accrued expenses and short-term debt declined by approximately $4.0 million in aggregate over the same period. BEN agreed to settle a legacy payable of approximately $1.3 million with Evora Partners for $825,000, payable in installments through December 2026. In September 2026, BEN entered into a $1.05 million private placement of common stock at $8.50 per share, funded in monthly installments through February 2027, with warrants covering 100% of the shares at an exercise price of $8.50 per share.

Business Highlights

Streamlined operations and advanced AI integration. BEN reduced the annualized cost base of its advertising platform from about $9 million to about $7 million by streamlining 11 roles. In internal tests inside the MYDAS platform, BEN's AI turned agency briefings into MYDAS campaigns with 98% accuracy, a task that can take up to 30 minutes by hand.

BEN reduced the annualized cost base of its advertising platform from about $9 million to about $7 million by streamlining 11 roles. In internal tests inside the MYDAS platform, BEN's AI turned agency briefings into MYDAS campaigns with 98% accuracy, a task that can take up to 30 minutes by hand. Introduced conversational advertising. In September, at the 2026 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), a global media and technology exhibition held yearly in Amsterdam, BEN presented a video demonstration of how viewers could interact with AI agents, creating direct consumer engagement. BEN also showcased AI enhancements to MYDAS, including its MYDAS Optimizer, designed to improve ad yields by 10% or more.

In September, at the 2026 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), a global media and technology exhibition held yearly in Amsterdam, BEN presented a video demonstration of how viewers could interact with AI agents, creating direct consumer engagement. BEN also showcased AI enhancements to MYDAS, including its MYDAS Optimizer, designed to improve ad yields by 10% or more. Engagement AI on the road. In July, BEN and fleet intelligence partner Accelevate Solutions, in which BEN holds a minority interest, introduced an AI-powered Transportation Media Network. In September, the network went live with a passenger engagement platform for off-airport parking and shuttle operators serving Los Angeles International Airport. The platform currently displays promotional and static content. Paid advertising, previously expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, is now expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

In July, BEN and fleet intelligence partner Accelevate Solutions, in which BEN holds a minority interest, introduced an AI-powered Transportation Media Network. In September, the network went live with a passenger engagement platform for off-airport parking and shuttle operators serving Los Angeles International Airport. The platform currently displays promotional and static content. Paid advertising, previously expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, is now expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027. Expanded transportation pilots into Mexico. Grupo Skye, in which BEN holds a 25% common equity interest, has entered into pilot agreements through Accelevate and BEN with several transportation and logistics leaders in Mexico. The pilots are expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2027.

Grupo Skye, in which BEN holds a 25% common equity interest, has entered into pilot agreements through Accelevate and BEN with several transportation and logistics leaders in Mexico. The pilots are expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2027. Expanded patent portfolio. Since September 30, 2026, BEN subsidiary Datum Point Labs Inc. has been issued four additional U.S. patents, bringing BEN's portfolio to 30 issued patents and 22 pending patent applications. The new patents cover AI avatars that can bring a credentialed professional, such as a clinician, into a live conversation; emotionally expressive text-to-speech; facial expression and emotion recognition in video; and AI-generated completion of obscured areas of an image.

Since September 30, 2026, BEN subsidiary Datum Point Labs Inc. has been issued four additional U.S. patents, bringing BEN's portfolio to 30 issued patents and 22 pending patent applications. The new patents cover AI avatars that can bring a credentialed professional, such as a clinician, into a live conversation; emotionally expressive text-to-speech; facial expression and emotion recognition in video; and AI-generated completion of obscured areas of an image. Advanced healthcare ventures. INTERVENT Health AI, BEN's 50/50 joint venture, named healthcare executive James F. Hughes Chief Executive Officer. Skye Africa Intelligence, 25% owned by BEN, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community to support the potential deployment of AI health tools. BEN and Valio Technologies, BEN's partner in Skye Africa Intelligence, are also developing a youth mental health solution for students with Nelson Mandela University under an institution-approved pilot.

INTERVENT Health AI, BEN's 50/50 joint venture, named healthcare executive James F. Hughes Chief Executive Officer. Skye Africa Intelligence, 25% owned by BEN, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community to support the potential deployment of AI health tools. BEN and Valio Technologies, BEN's partner in Skye Africa Intelligence, are also developing a youth mental health solution for students with Nelson Mandela University under an institution-approved pilot. Continued hospitality AI work. BEN continues to work with 7 Vision Resort and Places (DVIN) on its AI Concierge, following a live guest-facing deployment earlier in 2026, as it refines its hospitality go-to-market strategy.

BEN continues to work with 7 Vision Resort and Places (DVIN) on its AI Concierge, following a live guest-facing deployment earlier in 2026, as it refines its hospitality go-to-market strategy. Speaking Engagement at the Vatican. On November 20, 2026, BEN Co-Founder and Chief Scientist Emeritus Dr. Patrick Nunally was one of three featured speakers at the Vatican, where he discussed artificial intelligence and the human spirit.

On November 20, 2026, BEN Co-Founder and Chief Scientist Emeritus Dr. Patrick Nunally was one of three featured speakers at the Vatican, where he discussed artificial intelligence and the human spirit. Board member addition. Cataneo co-founder Christian Unterseer joined BEN's Board of Directors on July 1, 2026.

Looking Ahead

In the fourth quarter, BEN is focused on integrating the MYDAS business, bringing AI to its media customers and building advertising on its transportation network as it works toward profitability. At the request of MYDAS media customers, additional AI use cases, including support-ticket sorting and ad copy rotation, are now in testing. "What excites me most is that our media customers are now asking for more AI," Luck said. "When customers pull new use cases into testing, it tells us we are building something the market wants. We look forward to carrying that momentum into 2027."

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data



September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $595,891 $172,124 Total assets $32,192,924 $15,303,500 Total liabilities $12,079,678 $11,842,656 Stockholders' equity $20,113,246 $3,460,844

A detailed discussion of BEN's results is included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network Inc. ("BEN") is The Engagement AI Company. BEN builds secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence for the engagement layer of AI, where human intent is transformed into intelligent interactions, automated workflows, and real-world outcomes. Powered by BEN's proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM), BEN's technology enables conversational AI interactions that connect human intent to organizational data and workflows. BEN's AI operates within secure closed-loop environments using approved organizational data and built-in governance and compliance controls. In June 2026, BEN acquired Cataneo GmbH, whose enterprise advertising software supports more than 1,000 media brands and more than 200 channels globally. Let's start a conversation: visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company's business, strategies and prospects, including paid advertising revenue anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2027 and the expected conclusion of transportation pilots in Mexico in the first quarter of 2027. Such statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, including: BEN's history of losses; BEN's need for additional capital and ability to continue as a going concern; BEN's ability to integrate Cataneo; the performance of partners and joint ventures, including entities BEN does not control; the enforceability of its patents; the timing and success of pilots and commercial launches, including paid advertising on its transportation network; BEN's ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the material weakness in BEN's internal control over financial reporting; and other risks described in BEN's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. BEN undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)