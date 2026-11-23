First drilling at Hook Lake since 1988 returned 41.15 metres of 4.66 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, plus high-grade copper, silver and zinc near surface. USFM would operate the 665 km² project and intends to start drilling in early 2027.

Proposed acquisition: USFM would earn up to 85% of a 665 km² district for US$1.5 million in cash and A$28 million of exploration spending over three years, with USFM as operator

USFM would earn up to 85% of a 665 km² district for US$1.5 million in cash and A$28 million of exploration spending over three years, with USFM as operator High-grade gold at Jaws: 41.15 metres (m) at 4.66 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au), including 7.62 m at 18.67 g/t Au, and 22.86 m at 2.37 g/t Au, including 1.52 m at 26.8 g/t Au. Gold has been intersected from surface to 223 m vertical depth, and drilling now spans approximately 2.26 km of strike

41.15 metres (m) at 4.66 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au), including 7.62 m at 18.67 g/t Au, and 22.86 m at 2.37 g/t Au, including 1.52 m at 26.8 g/t Au. Gold has been intersected from surface to 223 m vertical depth, and drilling now spans approximately 2.26 km of strike High-grade copper and silver at Spectre: 19.81 m at 1.77% Cu, 84.3 g/t Ag, 0.80 g/t Au and 2.30% Zn, including 6.10 m at 3.18% Cu, 147.9 g/t Ag and 1.37 g/t Au

19.81 m at 1.77% Cu, 84.3 g/t Ag, 0.80 g/t Au and 2.30% Zn, including 6.10 m at 3.18% Cu, 147.9 g/t Ag and 1.37 g/t Au High-grade zinc from near surface at Spectre: 19.82 m at 5.55% Zn from 9.14 m, including 7.62 m at 13.98% Zn and 3.05 m at 29.5% Zn

19.82 m at 5.55% Zn from 9.14 m, including 7.62 m at 13.98% Zn and 3.05 m at 29.5% Zn Three U.S. critical minerals: copper, zinc and silver are all on the U.S. List of Critical Minerals

copper, zinc and silver are all on the U.S. List of Critical Minerals Fully permitted and ready to drill: seven-year drilling permits in hand, with an exploration camp and fuel already on site for an early start in 2027

seven-year drilling permits in hand, with an exploration camp and fuel already on site for an early start in 2027 First mover: USFM becomes one of a limited number of explorers active in Nunavut's Kivalliq region, home to Agnico Eagle's Meliadine and Meadowbank gold mines and approximately 350 km north of the Port of Churchill

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USFM Corporation ("USFM" or the "Company"), a U.S. critical minerals exploration company that has agreed to combine with Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq: VEEE), today announced that it has signed a non-binding term sheet with Manhattan Gold Corporation Limited (ASX: MHC) ("MHC") to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Hook Lake Project ("Hook Lake" or the "Project") in Nunavut, Canada. Hook Lake is a fully permitted, 665 square kilometre (km²) exploration-stage gold and critical metals district in the underexplored Rankin-Ennadai greenstone belt of Nunavut's Kivalliq region. The Project has no modern mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate. The transaction would establish USFM in Canada with a first-mover position in the Kivalliq. MHC's 2026 program, the first drilling at Hook Lake since 1988, returned high-grade gold at the Jaws target and high-grade copper, silver and zinc at the Spectre target.



Robert Price, Director and CEO of USFM, commented: "Hook Lake is a rare opportunity, and exactly the kind of asset USFM was built to advance. The first drilling in almost four decades returned 41 metres of 4.66 g/t gold at Jaws. The first modern holes at Spectre returned copper of 3.18%, silver of 147.9 g/t and zinc of up to 29.5%, all at shallow depths. The Project is fully permitted and it sits in a region where governments are prioritizing the Port of Churchill, new power and new roads. We believe we are entering at a compelling cost for an early-stage exploration project. Hook Lake has been waiting for an operator with the technical team and the capital to advance it at the pace it deserves, and USFM brings both. Once the transaction is approved, we expect to announce additions to our board and management team. We intend to be drilling early in 2027."

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

Under the term sheet, USFM would pay US$1.5 million in cash and fund A$28 million of exploration over three years to earn up to an 85% interest in Hook Lake, in the stages shown below.

Step USFM funding Cumulative

USFM interest Timing from signing Initial payment US$1.0 million 7.5 % Transfer agreement within 30 days Second payment US$0.5 million 12.5 % Within 90 days First earn-in A$8 million 51 % Within 12 months Second earn-in A$10 million further 75 % Within 24 months Final earn-in A$10 million further 85 % Within 36 months

USFM will be operator, and a joint venture forms once USFM earns 51%.

MHC retains 15%, free carried by USFM to completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning USFM would fund MHC's share of project costs until that study is complete.

The term sheet is non-binding and subject to a definitive earn-in and joint venture agreement and required approvals.

ABOUT THE HOOK LAKE PROJECT

High-grade gold with scale. Drilling in the late 1980s intersected gold at Jaws over roughly 940 m of strike. The 2026 drilling spans approximately 2.26 km. A higher-grade zone extends about 490 m within 1,252 m of tested strike, and gold has been intersected from surface to 223 m vertical depth. Hole JWS26008 alone intersected three separate gold zones, starting at surface. The continuity of mineralization between drill holes has not been established.

Drilling in the late 1980s intersected gold at Jaws over roughly 940 m of strike. The 2026 drilling spans approximately 2.26 km. A higher-grade zone extends about 490 m within 1,252 m of tested strike, and gold has been intersected from surface to 223 m vertical depth. Hole JWS26008 alone intersected three separate gold zones, starting at surface. The continuity of mineralization between drill holes has not been established. High-grade copper, silver and zinc at Spectre. Spectre lies 26 km southwest of Jaws. Drilling in 1974 encountered copper-zinc-gold-silver massive sulphide lenses, and the target was not drilled again until 2026. All three 2026 holes intersected mineralization over 340 m of strike, from surface to more than 86 m vertical depth. Hole SPC26001 returned a copper-silver-gold zone of 19.81 m at 1.77% Cu and 84.3 g/t Ag, including 6.10 m at 3.18% Cu, 147.9 g/t Ag and 1.37 g/t Au. Above it, a near-surface zinc zone returned 19.82 m at 5.55% Zn, including 7.62 m at 13.98% Zn and 3.05 m at 29.5% Zn. Hole SPC26002 returned 6.10 m at 1.10% Cu, 88.3 g/t Ag and 3.34% Zn.

Spectre lies 26 km southwest of Jaws. Drilling in 1974 encountered copper-zinc-gold-silver massive sulphide lenses, and the target was not drilled again until 2026. All three 2026 holes intersected mineralization over 340 m of strike, from surface to more than 86 m vertical depth. Hole SPC26001 returned a copper-silver-gold zone of 19.81 m at 1.77% Cu and 84.3 g/t Ag, including 6.10 m at 3.18% Cu, 147.9 g/t Ag and 1.37 g/t Au. Above it, a near-surface zinc zone returned 19.82 m at 5.55% Zn, including 7.62 m at 13.98% Zn and 3.05 m at 29.5% Zn. Hole SPC26002 returned 6.10 m at 1.10% Cu, 88.3 g/t Ag and 3.34% Zn. Fully permitted. Seven-year drilling permits were issued in 2026 after the federal Minister accepted the Nunavut Impact Review Board's positive screening decision. The permits authorize all anticipated exploration activities. The Kivalliq Inuit Association has approved the exploration camp, and a mineral exploration agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated secures 100% of the mineral interest over 338 km² for a 20-year term.

Seven-year drilling permits were issued in 2026 after the federal Minister accepted the Nunavut Impact Review Board's positive screening decision. The permits authorize all anticipated exploration activities. The Kivalliq Inuit Association has approved the exploration camp, and a mineral exploration agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated secures 100% of the mineral interest over 338 km² for a 20-year term. Ready to work. An exploration camp, including tent platforms and fuel, is already on site, allowing an early start to the 2027 season.

An exploration camp, including tent platforms and fuel, is already on site, allowing an early start to the 2027 season. District scale. 665 km² and 12 precious and base metal targets in the Rankin-Ennadai greenstone belt, which also hosts Agnico Eagle's Meliadine gold mine. Jaws and Spectre are 26 km apart. Three further targets, Quantum, Lotus and Omega, were drilled for the first time in 2026.

665 km² and 12 precious and base metal targets in the Rankin-Ennadai greenstone belt, which also hosts Agnico Eagle's Meliadine gold mine. Jaws and Spectre are 26 km apart. Three further targets, Quantum, Lotus and Omega, were drilled for the first time in 2026. First mover in a new jurisdiction. Hook Lake establishes USFM in Canada, in a region where only a limited number of junior explorers are active. USFM steps in with the Project's first modern dataset in hand, including project-wide lidar, an approximately 12,600 line-km airborne magnetic survey and a 550-sample till program, ahead of the region's planned infrastructure build-out.

Hook Lake establishes USFM in Canada, in a region where only a limited number of junior explorers are active. USFM steps in with the Project's first modern dataset in hand, including project-wide lidar, an approximately 12,600 line-km airborne magnetic survey and a 550-sample till program, ahead of the region's planned infrastructure build-out. Critical minerals, American capital. Copper, zinc and silver are all on the U.S. List of Critical Minerals; copper and silver were added in November 2025. USFM is a U.S. company and has agreed to combine with Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq: VEEE), bringing American capital to critical mineral supply in an allied North American jurisdiction.

2026 DRILL RESULTS

MHC completed 25 reverse circulation holes for 4,592 m in 2026: 17 at Jaws, three at Spectre, three at Omega and one each at Quantum and Lotus. Selected results:

Target Hole From (m) Interval (m) Grade Jaws JWS26006b 83.82 41.15 4.66 g/t Au Jaws including

7.62 18.67 g/t Au Jaws JWS26006 74.68 22.86 2.37 g/t Au Jaws including

1.52 26.8 g/t Au Jaws JWS26008 Surface 41.15 1.06 g/t Au Jaws JWS26008 47.24 51.82 1.88 g/t Au Jaws including

7.62 7.05 g/t Au Jaws JWS26008 204.20 24.38 1.15 g/t Au Jaws JWS26009 21.34 74.67 1.61 g/t Au Jaws including

15.24 5.35 g/t Au Jaws JWS26005 89.92 25.90 1.59 g/t Au Jaws including

6.10 3.62 g/t Au Jaws JWS26004 124.97 35.05 1.23 g/t Au Jaws including

9.14 2.52 g/t Au Jaws JWS26012 32.00 21.34 1.72 g/t Au Jaws including

4.57 4.89 g/t Au Jaws JWS26001 38.10 79.25 0.78 g/t Au Jaws including

33.53 1.04 g/t Au Spectre SPC26001 38.10 82.30 0.45% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 22.7 g/t Ag, 1.26% Zn Spectre including 42.67 19.81 1.77% Cu, 0.80 g/t Au, 84.3 g/t Ag, 2.30% Zn Spectre including 45.72 6.10 3.18% Cu, 1.37 g/t Au, 147.9 g/t Ag, 1.35% Zn Spectre SPC26001 9.14 19.82 5.55% Zn Spectre including 10.67 7.62 13.98% Zn Spectre including 12.19 3.05 29.5% Zn Spectre SPC26002 73.15 6.10 1.10% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, 88.3 g/t Ag, 3.34% Zn Quantum QTM26001 10.67 3.05 1.69 g/t Au, 18.2 g/t Ag Lotus LTS26001 134.10 1.53 0.12 g/t Au, 23.8 g/t Ag

Intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are not known. Assays for two Jaws holes, three Omega holes and the till program are pending. Abbreviations: Au = gold, Cu = copper, Ag = silver, Zn = zinc, g/t = grams per tonne, m = metres.

STRATEGIC LOCATION

Hook Lake is in Nunavut's southern Kivalliq region, approximately 350 km north of Churchill, Manitoba, in a corridor where Canada, Manitoba and Nunavut are prioritizing new trade, energy and community infrastructure.

Port of Churchill. Churchill is North America's only deep-water Arctic port connected by rail. Canada referred the Port of Churchill Plus strategy to the federal Major Projects Office in September 2025. It covers port upgrades, an all-weather road, rail upgrades, a new energy corridor and icebreaking capacity, to make Churchill a four-season gateway. The federal government is working with the private sector on moving critical minerals through the port, and studies released in August 2026 found that year-round shipping appears feasible with icebreaker support.

Churchill is North America's only deep-water Arctic port connected by rail. Canada referred the Port of Churchill Plus strategy to the federal Major Projects Office in September 2025. It covers port upgrades, an all-weather road, rail upgrades, a new energy corridor and icebreaking capacity, to make Churchill a four-season gateway. The federal government is working with the private sector on moving critical minerals through the port, and studies released in August 2026 found that year-round shipping appears feasible with icebreaker support. Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link. The proposed C$3.2 billion, 1,200 km link would connect five Kivalliq communities to Manitoba's power grid and fibre network. The Government of Nunavut lists it as a nation-building priority that "unlocks opportunities in critical minerals, mining, and clean energy." The federal government has raised including a transmission line to Nunavut in the Churchill expansion.

The proposed C$3.2 billion, 1,200 km link would connect five Kivalliq communities to Manitoba's power grid and fibre network. The Government of Nunavut lists it as a nation-building priority that "unlocks opportunities in critical minerals, mining, and clean energy." The federal government has raised including a transmission line to Nunavut in the Churchill expansion. Established mining region. Agnico Eagle has produced gold in the Kivalliq since 2010. Mineralization on other properties in the region is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Hook Lake.

Agnico Eagle has produced gold in the Kivalliq since 2010. Mineralization on other properties in the region is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Hook Lake. Arviat and Inuit Nunangat University. In February 2026, Arviat was selected as the main campus of Inuit Nunangat University, Canada's first Inuit-led university, with C$50 million committed by Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and C$50 million by the Mastercard Foundation. It is expected to open by 2030.

In February 2026, Arviat was selected as the main campus of Inuit Nunangat University, Canada's first Inuit-led university, with C$50 million committed by Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and C$50 million by the Mastercard Foundation. It is expected to open by 2030. Roads and air. A 2025 Government of Nunavut study assessed an all-season road of more than 725 km linking Kivalliq communities, noting it "will facilitate access to areas of high mineral potential." In September 2026, Canada committed C$85.5 million to rehabilitate the runway at Rankin Inlet, the region's logistics hub.

2027 PROGRAM

USFM intends to complete the A$8 million first-stage program within 12 months of signing, as operator. The 2027 program is expected to include:

an early start to the field season, using the camp and fuel already on site, with winter resupply

10,000 m of diamond drilling

step-out and depth drilling to further test the Jaws gold system

follow-up drilling of the Spectre copper-silver-zinc-gold zones

new targets generated from the 2026 lidar, magnetic and till data

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What did USFM announce?

USFM Corporation signed a non-binding term sheet with Manhattan Gold Corporation Limited (ASX: MHC) to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Hook Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada. USFM would be the operator of the Project.

What is the Hook Lake Project?

Hook Lake is a 665 km² gold, copper, zinc and silver exploration project in the Rankin-Ennadai greenstone belt of Nunavut's Kivalliq region, approximately 350 km north of Churchill, Manitoba. It has 12 precious and base metal targets, seven-year drilling permits issued in 2026, and an exploration camp already on site.

What would USFM pay to earn 85% of Hook Lake?

US$1.5 million in cash in two payments, plus A$28 million of exploration spending over 36 months. USFM would earn 51% after the first A$8 million, 75% after a further A$10 million and 85% after a final A$10 million. MHC would retain 15%, free carried to completion of a bankable feasibility study.

What did the 2026 drilling at Hook Lake find?

MHC drilled 25 reverse circulation holes for 4,592 m in 2026, the first drilling at Hook Lake since 1988. At the Jaws target, results included 41.15 m at 4.66 g/t gold, including 7.62 m at 18.67 g/t gold. At the Spectre target, results included 6.10 m at 3.18% copper, 147.9 g/t silver and 1.37 g/t gold, and 3.05 m at 29.5% zinc. Intervals are downhole lengths and true widths are not known. Assays are still pending for several holes drilled in 2026. These are exploration results only. Hook Lake has no modern mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate, and the results are not necessarily indicative of a mineral resource or of economic viability. The results were originally reported by MHC under the JORC Code and have been reviewed and approved for this release by Eric Sondergaard, a qualified person under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K.

Is the Hook Lake transaction final?

No. The term sheet is non-binding. The transaction is subject to a definitive earn-in and joint venture agreement and required approvals, and there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that USFM will earn any interest in the Project.

When does USFM plan to drill at Hook Lake?

USFM intends to start drilling early in 2027. The 2027 program is expected to include 10,000 m of diamond drilling to further test the Jaws gold system and follow up the Spectre copper-silver-zinc-gold target.

How is USFM connected to Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq: VEEE)?

USFM is a privately held U.S. company that has entered into a merger agreement with Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq: VEEE). The combined company is expected to be listed on NYSE American or another national securities exchange. The proposed business combination has not yet closed.

ABOUT USFM CORPORATION

USFM Corporation is a privately held U.S.-based mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities in stable jurisdictions. On July 12, 2026, USFM entered into a merger agreement with Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq: VEEE). The combined company is expected to be listed on NYSE American or another national securities exchange.

Qualified person and technical information. The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Eric Sondergaard, Professional Geoscientist, APEGA, who is a "qualified person" as defined in subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300"). The drill results in this release were originally reported by MHC to the ASX in 2026 under the JORC Code (the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves); MHC's original announcements are available at www.asx.com.au under the code MHC. Verification included reviewing the original ASX announcements and accompanying JORC disclosures, including the reported sampling, analytical and QA/QC procedures, and confirming that the drill intersections, grades, and other technical information presented in this release accurately reflect the previously reported results. No additional sampling or assaying was undertaken for the purposes of this release.

Cautionary note regarding mineral disclosure. USFM is an exploration-stage issuer, and Hook Lake is an exploration-stage property, each as defined in S-K 1300. Hook Lake has no modern mineral resource estimate or mineral reserves. The exploration results described in this release are not indicative of mineral resources or mineral reserves, or of the economic viability of the Project, and there is no assurance that further exploration will result in the estimation of mineral resources or mineral reserves. The JORC Code is referenced solely to describe how MHC originally reported the results; the disclosure in this release is intended to comply with S-K 1300. Information about mineralization on properties in the region that are not owned or controlled by USFM is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Hook Lake.

ABOUT THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH TWIN VEE

As previously disclosed, on October 7, 2026, USFM Corporation, a Colorado corporation ("USFM"), Twin Vee Holdco Inc., a Texas corporation ("PubCo"), Twin Vee Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of PubCo ("Merger Sub I"), USFM Merger Sub Inc., a Colorado corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of PubCo ("Merger Sub II" and, together with Merger Sub I, the "Merger Subs"), and Twin Vee PowerCats Co., a Delaware corporation ("Twin Vee"), entered into that certain Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be further amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Merger Agreement"). The Merger Agreement amended and restated that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 12, 2026 (the "Initial Merger Agreement"), by and among Twin Vee, USFM, and USFM Merger Sub Inc., a Nevada corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of USFM. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, upon the closing of the transactions contemplated thereby: (i) Merger Sub I will merge with and into Twin Vee (the "First Merger"), in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), with Twin Vee continuing as the surviving entity and a wholly owned subsidiary of PubCo (the "Surviving Company"); and (ii) Merger Sub II will merge with and into USFM (the "Second Merger" and, together with the First Merger, the "Mergers" or the "Business Combination") in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Colorado Business Corporation Act (the "Colorado Act"), with USFM continuing as the surviving entity and a wholly owned subsidiary of PubCo (the "Surviving Corporation").

Additional Information and Where to Find It



PubCo has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4, which includes a joint proxy statement of PubCo and Twin Vee, in connection with its proposed acquisition of Twin Vee by PubCo, and PubCo and Twin Vee will furnish or file other materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement will be sent or given to the stockholders of Twin Vee and will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, TWIN VEE'S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND THOSE OTHER MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The registration statement, proxy statement and other relevant materials (when they become available), and any other documents filed by PubCo and Twin Vee with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement from Twin Vee by telephone at (772) 429-2525, or by mail to Twin Vee PowerCats Co., 3101 S. U.S. Highway 1, Fort Pierce, Florida 34982.

Participants in the Solicitation

USFM, PubCo, Twin Vee and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Twin Vee in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the interests of these directors and officers in the transaction described herein are included in the proxy statement described above. Additional information regarding the directors and executive officers of Twin Vee is included in the proxy statement for its 2025 Annual Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on October 23, 2025, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, and is supplemented by other public filings made, and to be made, with the SEC by Twin Vee and USFM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, market opportunities, exploration potential, development timelines, and anticipated results. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and estimates and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction; satisfaction of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; the impact of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the Company's relationships with its employees, existing customers or potential future customers; the possibility that a definitive earn-in and joint venture agreement for Hook Lake is not entered into on the terms described or at all, or that USFM does not complete the required payments and expenditures to earn any interest in the Project; the reliability of historical and third-party exploration data; the risk that exploration results are not indicative of mineral resources or reserves; regulatory approvals, exploration and development risks, commodity price fluctuations, financing risks, operational and technical challenges, geopolitical factors, and general economic conditions, and such other risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed by PubCo and in Twin Vee's filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. USFM and the Company assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

SOURCE USFM Corporation