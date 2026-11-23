Record Revenue of $7.8 Million, with Platform Momentum Exceeding Expectations

Cost Optimization Plan Announced in March Reaches $4.8 Million Annualized Savings, Exceeding Original $4.5 Million Target

Company Announces $1.7 Million Share Repurchase Program

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading vendor-neutral global freight pricing, booking and procurement platform, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate continued execution against the priorities we established earlier this year: strengthening operational discipline, improving our cost structure, and modernizing our offering to support long-term growth," said Pablo Pinillos, CEO of Freightos. "We have delivered the cost savings we targeted, significantly narrowing our Adjusted EBITDA loss as we approach breakeven. At the same time, platform transactions grew 15% year-over-year, driven primarily by customers using our software solutions, demonstrating the strength of our integrated model. By embedding our solutions into our customers' daily workflows, we are driving platform adoption and increasing the value of our network. We are also making tangible progress in modernizing our offering to improve customer value and scalability. Importantly, we remain well capitalized to fund our plans while returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Together, these achievements put us in a stronger position to pursue our long-term growth opportunities with greater financial flexibility."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 2% compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

IFRS Gross Margin of 67.4%, compared to 69.1% in the third quarter of 2025. Non-IFRS Gross Margin of 73.3%, compared to 74.8% in the third quarter of 2025.

IFRS loss of $2.3 million, compared to $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.3 million, compared to negative $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 52% year-over-year reduction in Adjusted EBITDA loss, driven by cost savings.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposit balance at the end of September 2026 stood at $22.3 million.

Recent Business Highlights

Transactions Growth: Q3 2026 transactions totaled 494 thousand, up 15% year-over-year and above management's expectations. Transaction growth was driven primarily by customers using Freightos' software solutions, reflecting the expanding reach of Freightos' global booking network, and the growing contribution of integrated software solutions to customer engagement and platform utilization.

Q3 2026 transactions totaled 494 thousand, up 15% year-over-year and above management's expectations. Transaction growth was driven primarily by customers using Freightos' software solutions, reflecting the expanding reach of Freightos' global booking network, and the growing contribution of integrated software solutions to customer engagement and platform utilization. Carrier Growth: 79 carriers were active (receiving more than five transactions each) on the Platform in Q3 2026, compared with 75 in Q2 2026 and 77 in Q3 2025. Freightos' extensive carrier connectivity and growing buyer participation strengthen the value of its vendor-neutral network, bringing more choice, greater efficiency and broader digital access to international freight markets. Among the carriers active in the quarter were Korean Air, which recently joined the platform, as well as certain carriers that fell below the five transactions threshold in the second quarter.

79 carriers were active (receiving more than five transactions each) on the Platform in Q3 2026, compared with 75 in Q2 2026 and 77 in Q3 2025. Freightos' extensive carrier connectivity and growing buyer participation strengthen the value of its vendor-neutral network, bringing more choice, greater efficiency and broader digital access to international freight markets. Among the carriers active in the quarter were Korean Air, which recently joined the platform, as well as certain carriers that fell below the five transactions threshold in the second quarter. Unique Buyer Users: The number of unique buyer users digitally booking freight services across the platform grew to approximately 21,900, up 6% year-over-year compared to approximately 20,600 in Q3 2025 and 21,000 in Q2 2026.

The number of unique buyer users digitally booking freight services across the platform grew to approximately 21,900, up 6% year-over-year compared to approximately 20,600 in Q3 2025 and 21,000 in Q2 2026. Gross Booking Value (GBV) Record: The total value of transactions processed on the Freightos Platform reached a record $437 million in Q3 2026, up 30% year-over-year and above management's expectations. GBV demonstrates the scale of freight commerce flowing through Freightos' digital infrastructure. For Q3 2026, GBV also reflected elevated freight rates amid tighter capacity and higher fuel costs.

The total value of transactions processed on the Freightos Platform reached a record $437 million in Q3 2026, up 30% year-over-year and above management's expectations. GBV demonstrates the scale of freight commerce flowing through Freightos' digital infrastructure. For Q3 2026, GBV also reflected elevated freight rates amid tighter capacity and higher fuel costs. Revenue Performance: Third quarter revenue was led by solid momentum across Freightos for Forwarders eBooking, customs clearance solutions, and market intelligence data, underscoring the diversification and complementary strengths of the product portfolio. Total Platform revenue in the third quarter of 2026 was $3.0 million, up 16% year-over-year, and Solutions revenue was $4.8 million, down 6%.

Third quarter revenue was led by solid momentum across Freightos for Forwarders eBooking, customs clearance solutions, and market intelligence data, underscoring the diversification and complementary strengths of the product portfolio. Total Platform revenue in the third quarter of 2026 was $3.0 million, up 16% year-over-year, and Solutions revenue was $4.8 million, down 6%. Product: Solutions Modernization: Earlier this month, Freightos announced the launch of the next generation of Freightos for Forwarders. The platform advances Freightos' established digital commerce and workflow capabilities into an intelligent, AI-native freight orchestration network that unifies rates, quoting, booking, and market intelligence in one connected environment. Freightos views the launch as an important milestone and believes it will support future growth in its Solutions business.

Financial Outlook

Freightos provides its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 and updates its expectations for the full year 2026:



Management Expectations

Q4 2026 FY 2026





Transactions (k) 500 - 507 1,877 - 1,884 Year over Year Growth 12% - 14% 14% - 15% GBV ($m) 475 - 482 1,677 - 1,684 Year over Year Growth 33% - 35% 30% - 31% Revenue ($m) 7.6 - 7.8 30.2 - 30.4 Year over Year Growth 3% - 6% 3% - 3% Adjusted EBITDA ($m) (1.1) - (0.8) (7.2) - (6.9)

This outlook assumes freight price levels, airline capacity, and market freight volumes as of mid-November 2026.

Share Repurchase Program

The Freightos Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1.7 million of its ordinary shares. The authorization reflects the Board's and management team's confidence in the company's underlying fundamentals, business strategy, and long-term cash flow generation profile. Management believes the program represents an attractive, accretive investment opportunity to enhance long-term shareholder value while continuing to fund core business growth. Under the authorization, repurchases may be executed periodically through open-market purchases in accordance with Rule 10b-18, privately negotiated transactions, or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, in compliance with applicable securities laws. The timing, volume, and pricing of repurchases will depend on prevailing market conditions, liquidity requirements, and alternative capital allocation priorities. The program does not obligate Freightos to acquire any specific dollar amount or number of shares, and it may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time at management's discretion.

Earnings Webcast

Freightos' management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results today, November 23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Registration Link: https://freightos.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nDr4YvSEQaWP64lZlWaRCg#/registration

Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing conference access links and telephone dial-in numbers. Questions may be submitted in advance to [email protected] or via Zoom during the call.

A replay of the webcast, as well as the conference call transcript, will be available on Freightos' Investor Relations website following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements, which include the financial outlook of Freightos, and statements regarding Freightos' share repurchase program (including the timing, volume, and pricing of repurchases, funding sources, and the anticipated accretive impact or benefits to shareholder value), are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Freightos, and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Freightos.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: disruptions to the international freight industry, including those caused by global economic trends and policy changes, such as increased tariffs and protectionist trade policies that have been implemented by the United States and other countries and their impact on shipping volume and, hence, number of Transactions, GBV and Platform revenue; ongoing and additional military conflicts in the Middle East, and their impact on the international shipping routes, including major air corridors and the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz; competition; the ability of Freightos to build and maintain relationships with carriers, freight forwarders and importers/exporters; Freightos' ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes, particularly in artificial intelligence; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any downturn or volatility in economic conditions whether related to reduced international trade, inflation, armed conflict or otherwise; changes in the competitive environment affecting Freightos or its users, including Freightos' ability to introduce new products or technologies; risks to Freightos' ability to protect its intellectual property and avoid infringement by others, or claims of infringement against Freightos; disruptions and instability caused by executive leadership transitions; risks and uncertainties related to the execution and benefits of the share repurchase program, including market volatility, the availability of alternative capital allocation opportunities, the impact on Freightos' cash position and liquidity requirements, the risk that the company may not repurchase shares up to the authorized amount or that the program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time without prior notice, and the possibility that repurchases will not achieve the desired accretive or valuation benefits; and those additional factors discussed under "Item 3.D. Risk Factors" in Freightos' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026, and any other risk factors Freightos includes in any subsequent reports of foreign private issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC. If any of these risks materializes or Freightos' assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks of which Freightos is not aware presently or that Freightos currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Freightos' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Freightos anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Freightos' assessments to change. However, while Freightos may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Freightos specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law.

Financial Information; Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While certain financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this press release does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements".

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-IFRS Gross Profit/Margin. These non-IFRS measures differ from the most directly comparable measures determined under IFRS. For the forward-looking, non-IFRS data included under "Financial Outlook" (i.e. Adjusted EBITDA), we have not included the most directly comparable IFRS metric (IFRS loss), or a reconciliation between the two, because that IFRS data and that reconciliation cannot be prepared without unreasonable effort or with reasonable certainty. Our results and forecasts expressed as non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenue, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Freightos believes that Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Freightos' core operating performance and offer consistency and comparability with both our own past financial performance and with corresponding financial information provided by peer companies.

Certain monetary amounts, percentages and other figures included in this press release have been subject to rounding adjustments, and therefore may not sum due to rounding.

Glossary

Transactions: Number of bookings for freight services, and related services, placed by Buyers across the Freightos platform with third-party sellers and with Clearit. Sellers of transactions include carriers (airlines, ocean liners and LCL consolidators) and also other providers of freight services such as trucking companies, freight forwarders, general sales agents, and air master loaders. The number of transactions booked on the Freightos platform in any given time period is net of transactions that were canceled prior to the end of the period. Transactions booked on white label portals hosted by Freightos are included if there is a transactional fee associated with them.

Number of bookings for freight services, and related services, placed by Buyers across the Freightos platform with third-party sellers and with Clearit. Sellers of transactions include carriers (airlines, ocean liners and LCL consolidators) and also other providers of freight services such as trucking companies, freight forwarders, general sales agents, and air master loaders. The number of transactions booked on the Freightos platform in any given time period is net of transactions that were canceled prior to the end of the period. Transactions booked on white label portals hosted by Freightos are included if there is a transactional fee associated with them. Carriers: Number of unique air and ocean carriers, mostly airlines, that have been sellers of transactions. For airlines, we count booking carriers, which include separate airlines within the same carrier group. We do not count dozens of other airlines that operate individual segments of air cargo transactions, as we do not have a direct booking relationship with them. Carriers include ocean less-than-container load (LCL) consolidators. In addition, we only count carriers when more than five bookings were placed with them over the course of a quarter.

Number of unique air and ocean carriers, mostly airlines, that have been sellers of transactions. For airlines, we count booking carriers, which include separate airlines within the same carrier group. We do not count dozens of other airlines that operate individual segments of air cargo transactions, as we do not have a direct booking relationship with them. Carriers include ocean less-than-container load (LCL) consolidators. In addition, we only count carriers when more than five bookings were placed with them over the course of a quarter. Unique buyer users: Number of individual users placing bookings, typically counted based on unique email logins. The number of buyers, which counts unique customer businesses, does not reflect the fact that some buyers are large multinational organizations while others are small or midsize businesses. Therefore, we find it more useful to monitor the number of unique buyer users than the number of buyer businesses.

Number of individual users placing bookings, typically counted based on unique email logins. The number of buyers, which counts unique customer businesses, does not reflect the fact that some buyers are large multinational organizations while others are small or midsize businesses. Therefore, we find it more useful to monitor the number of unique buyer users than the number of buyer businesses. GBV: Total value of transactions on the Freightos platform, which is the monetary value of freight services and related services contracted between buyers and sellers on the Freightos platform, plus related fees charged to buyers and sellers, and pass-through payments such as duties. GBV is converted to U.S. dollars at the time of each transaction on the Freightos platform. This metric may be similar to what others call gross merchandise value (GMV) or gross services volume (GSV). We believe that this metric reflects the scale of the Freightos platform and our opportunities to generate platform revenue.

Total value of transactions on the Freightos platform, which is the monetary value of freight services and related services contracted between buyers and sellers on the Freightos platform, plus related fees charged to buyers and sellers, and pass-through payments such as duties. GBV is converted to U.S. dollars at the time of each transaction on the Freightos platform. This metric may be similar to what others call gross merchandise value (GMV) or gross services volume (GSV). We believe that this metric reflects the scale of the Freightos platform and our opportunities to generate platform revenue. Adjusted EBITDA: Loss before income taxes, finance income, finance expense, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, reorganization expenses and change in fair value of warrants.

Loss before income taxes, finance income, finance expense, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, reorganization expenses and change in fair value of warrants. Platform revenue: Fees charged to buyers and sellers in relation to transactions executed on the Freightos platform. For bookings conducted by importers/exporters, our fees are typically structured as a percentage of booking value, depending on the mode and nature of the service. When freight forwarders book with carriers, the sellers often pay a pre-negotiated flat fee per transaction. When sellers transact with a buyer who is a new customer to the seller, we may charge a percentage of the booking value as a fee.

Fees charged to buyers and sellers in relation to transactions executed on the Freightos platform. For bookings conducted by importers/exporters, our fees are typically structured as a percentage of booking value, depending on the mode and nature of the service. When freight forwarders book with carriers, the sellers often pay a pre-negotiated flat fee per transaction. When sellers transact with a buyer who is a new customer to the seller, we may charge a percentage of the booking value as a fee. Solutions revenue: Primarily subscription-based SaaS and data. It is typically priced per user or per site, per time period, with larger customers such as multinational freight forwarders or enterprise shippers often negotiating fixed, all-inclusive subscriptions. Revenue from our Solutions segment includes certain non-recurring revenue from services ancillary to our SaaS products, such as engineering, customization, configuration and go-live fees, and data services for digitizing offline data.

About Freightos

Freightos® is the leading digital infrastructure platform powering the international freight industry. Operating as a vendor-neutral network, Freightos connects airlines, ocean carriers, trucking carriers, freight forwarders, and importers and exporters of all sizes to bring transparency, efficiency, and resilience to global supply chains.

The Freightos platform digitalizes freight execution by transforming manual, fragmented processes into seamless, connected, and data-driven digital workflows. Freightos delivers integrated capabilities including procurement, pricing, quoting, booking, customs clearance, payments, and market intelligence across air, ocean, and road freight. By serving as the intelligence middleware layer that unifies data and workflows, Freightos empowers smarter operational decisions and enables market participants to transact, collaborate, and manage global shipments more effectively.

Used by thousands of logistics service providers and businesses around the world, Freightos combines software, network connectivity, transaction infrastructure, and market data into an interconnected digital ecosystem.

Contacts

Media:

Tamar Hartal

[email protected]

Investors:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

[email protected]

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025

(unaudited)

Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,154 $ 13,347 User funds 5,197 2,884 Trade receivables, net 4,214 3,773 Short-term bank deposit 8,150 14,546 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,223 1,559

32,938 36,109





Non-current Assets:



Property and equipment, net 259 284 Right-of-use assets, net 2,004 2,315 Intangible assets, net 4,857 6,792 Goodwill 14,738 14,809 Deferred taxes 329 560 Other long-term assets 1,808 1,827

23,995 26,587





Total assets $ 56,933 $ 62,696





Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities:



Current maturity of lease liabilities $ 753 $ 627 Trade payables 3,509 5,103 User accounts 5,197 2,884 Warrants liabilities 401 2,223 Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities 9,712 5,917

19,572 16,754





Long Term Liabilities:



Lease liabilities 1,390 1,745 Employee benefit liabilities, net 1,251 1,275 Other long-term liabilities 6 -

2,647 3,020





Equity:



Share capital 1 1 Share premium 268,959 266,583 Foreign currency translation reserve 75 288 Reserve from remeasurement of defined benefit plans 236 236 Accumulated deficit (234,557) (224,186) Total equity 34,714 42,922





Total liabilities and equity $ 56,933 $ 62,696

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 7,790 $ 7,672 $ 22,637 $ 22,055 Cost of revenue 2,543 2,368 7,426 7,119 Gross profit 5,247 5,304 15,211 14,936 Operating expenses:







Research and development 2,524 2,842 8,209 8,756 Selling and marketing 2,554 3,720 9,057 11,256 General and administrative 2,699 3,080 8,760 8,457 Reorganization - - 1,488 - Total operating expenses 7,777 9,642 27,514 28,469 Operating loss (2,530) (4,338) (12,303) (13,533) Change in fair value of warrants 301 (754) 1,822 (1,262) Finance income 269 233 738 1,386 Finance expenses (147) (73) (282) (207) Finance income, net 122 160 456 1,179 Loss before taxes on income (2,107) (4,932) (10,025) (13,616) Income taxes, net 175 30 346 123 Loss (2,282) (4,962) (10,371) (13,739) Other comprehensive income (loss) (net of tax effect):







Amounts that will be or that have been reclassified to profit or loss when specific conditions are met:







Adjustments arising from translating financial statements of foreign operations (60) 7 (213) 630 Total comprehensive loss $ (2,342) $ (4,955) $ (10,584) $ (13,109) Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary share $ (0.04) $ (0.10) $ (0.20) $ (0.27) Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per share 52,357,123 50,892,241 51,908,688 50,356,060

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Loss $ (2,282) $ (4,962) $ (10,371) $ (13,739) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 832 862 2,517 2,606 Change in fair value of warrants (301) 754 (1,822) 1,262 Share-based compensation 429 845 2,162 2,353 Finance income, net (122) (160) (456) (1,179) Income taxes, net 175 30 346 123

1,013 2,331 2,747 5,165 Changes in asset and liability items:







Decrease (increase) in user funds (1,655) 225 (2,343) 1,486 Increase (decrease) in user accounts 1,655 (225) 2,343 (1,486) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 33 152 261 (343) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 461 (241) (524) (1,019) Decrease (increase) in other long-term assets 37 73 (3) - Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,155) (319) (1,534) 2,543 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 42 58 (70) 126 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities 2,941 (540) 3,828 (388) Increase in other long-term liabilities 6 - 6 -

2,365 (817) 1,964 919 Cash received (paid) during the period for:







Interest received (paid), net (100) 86 693 1,730 Taxes received (paid), net (3) (23) (25) 8

(103) 63 668 1,738 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 993 (3,385) (4,992) (5,917) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (19) (43) (58) (117) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8 1 8 26 Investment in long-term deposits (20) (180) (32) (303) Withdrawal of long-term deposits - - 42 116 Investment in short-term bank deposit - - (8,000) 12,000 Withdrawal of short-term bank deposit - - 14,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (31) (222) 5,960 11,722 Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of lease liabilities (123) (227) (536) (527) Exercise of options 27 94 214 583 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (96) (133) (322) 56 Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents (23) 50 169 286 Gains (losses) from translation of cash and cash equivalents of foreign activity - (1) (8) 25 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 843 (3,691) 807 6,172 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 13,311 19,981 13,347 10,118 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 14,154 $ 16,290 $ 14,154 $ 16,290 (a) Significant non-cash transactions:







Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability $ 137 - $ 296 $ 1,172











RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN (in thousands, except gross margin data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) IFRS gross profit $ 5,247 $ 5,304 $ 15,211 $ 14,936 Add:







Share-based compensation 73 47 294 227 Depreciation and amortization 387 390 1,165 1,165 Non-IFRS gross profit $ 5,707 $ 5,741 $ 16,670 $ 16,328 IFRS gross margin 67.4 % 69.1 % 67.2 % 67.7 % Non-IFRS gross margin 73.3 % 74.8 % 73.6 % 74.0 %

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) IFRS loss $ (2,282) $ (4,962) $ (10,371) $ (13,739) Add:







Change in fair value of warrants (301) 754 (1,822) 1,262 Finance income, net (122) (160) (456) (1,179) Income taxes, net 175 30 346 123 Share-based compensation 429 845 2,162 2,353 Depreciation and amortization 832 862 2,517 2,606 Reorganization - - 1,488 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,269) $ (2,631) $ (6,136) $ (8,574) Loss margin (under IFRS) -29 % -65 % -46 % -62 % Adjusted EBITDA margin -16 % -34 % -27 % -39 %

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS LOSS TO NON-IFRS LOSS AND LOSS PER SHARE (in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) IFRS loss $ (2,282) $ (4,962) $ (10,371) $ (13,739) Add:







Share-based compensation 429 845 2,162 2,353 Depreciation and amortization 832 862 2,517 2,606 Reorganization - - 1,488 - Change in fair value of warrants (301) 754 (1,822) 1,262 Non IFRS loss $ (1,322) $ (2,501) $ (6,026) $ (7,518) Non IFRS basic and diluted loss per Ordinary share $ (0.03) $ (0.05) $ (0.12) $ (0.15) Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per share 52,357,123 50,892,241 51,908,688 50,356,060

SOURCE Freightos