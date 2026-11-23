HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 23, Unisound (09678.HK) issued a voluntary announcement on its results for the third quarter of 2026.

The announcement showed that Unisound achieved its best quarterly revenue, gross profit and gross profit margin since its listing. In the third quarter of 2026, revenue reached approximately RMB344 million, up approximately 53.3% year on year; gross profit was approximately RMB144 million, up approximately 79.6% year on year; and gross profit margin was approximately 41.8%, an increase of approximately 6.1 percentage points year on year. All three metrics set new quarterly records since the Company's listing in June 2025.

On November 20, Hang Seng Indexes Company announced the results of its latest quarterly review, selecting Unisound for inclusion as a constituent of the Hang Seng TECH Index, effective December 7. This inclusion reflects capital market interest in the Company's business growth potential and overall performance, and is expected to further enhance Unisound's visibility and influence in international capital markets.

01 Three Business Segments Accelerate Commercialization

In the third quarter, Unisound continued to advance its strategy of "strong foundation models and deep applications," accelerating commercialization across three business segments: model inference and token services, enterprise AI services, and edge AI.

Model inference and token services: As of the announcement date, weekly token usage for U2-Flash, the Company's flagship general-purpose model, had reached the trillion- token level, while daily usage exceeded 30 times the level recorded on its launch day.

As a key avenue for international expansion and commercialization during the quarter, Unisound actively developed its token export business. Together with China Mobile and other partners, the Company completed Fujian Province's first compliant token export transaction during the quarter. Meanwhile, the AI Magic Token Export Ecosystem Base in Xiamen officially commenced operations in September. Working with industry partners, the Company is jointly building a 100-billion- token resource pool, with plans to establish overseas sites in Malaysia, Ethiopia and other locations.

Enterprise AI services: Key sectors including healthcare, insurance and transportation maintained strong growth. The Company also made steady progress in acquiring new customers in advanced manufacturing, culture and tourism, finance and other sectors, further strengthening the replicability of its solutions across industries and its cross-platform delivery capabilities.

Edge AI: The Company continued to deploy its edge AI chips and products in emerging applications such as embodied intelligence, steadily advancing coordinated upgrades to its edge products and foundation model capabilities. It will also actively explore overseas markets.

02 Continued Advances Across the Model Portfolio

During the reporting period, Unisound continued to expand its U-Model portfolio, advancing its general-purpose foundation models, industry-specific models and multimodal capabilities.

General-purpose foundation models: In the third quarter, the Company launched U2-Flash, its next-generation, high-performance flagship general-purpose foundation model. Powered by "post-training × RSI," U2-Flash is designed for real-world tasks such as AI agents and coding, balancing model capabilities, response speed and usage costs. In the internationally recognized Code Arena: WebDev benchmark updated by Arena in November 2026, Unisound ranked seventh among Chinese foundation model providers, based on U2-Flash's performance in the provider rankings. In an industrial-grade coding evaluation conducted in September 2026, U2-Flash ranked first in four tracks-chip RTL, code compilation and migration, vector rendering, and long-horizon agent decision-making-and second overall.

Specialized medical models: Unisound launched U2-Med, a foundation model spanning healthcare, medical insurance and pharmaceuticals, alongside U2-RadiMed, its independently developed multimodal foundation model for medical imaging. Together, they provide multimodal capabilities covering medical text processing and medical image understanding. In the latest consolidated results for OpenAI's HealthBench medical dialogue benchmark, released in October 2026, U2-Med ranked first among participating models on both HealthBench Full and HealthBench Hard, scoring 73.67 and 61.07, respectively. In the July 2026 MedBench 5.0 rankings, U2-RadiMed took first place in the "Omni-modal Foundation Models" track.

Speech models: U2-ASR and U2-TTS completed multilingual capability upgrades, with coverage now extending to more than 100 Chinese dialects and over 15 international languages. Both models are fully available on TokenHub, the Company's foundation model service platform.

SOURCE Unisound