Lebanon's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a plan to increase the country's electricity generation capacity by at least 3 GW to 3.5 GW over the coming years, including a focus on deploying solar, wind and battery storage installations. The plan was presented by the country's Energy and Water Minister Joe Sadeh during a cabinet meeting last week. According to a statement published by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Lebanese citizens currently face high energy costs and rely heavily on private generators, while national utility Électricité du Liban struggles with high operating costs ...

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