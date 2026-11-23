The white-box test builds on the code and application scans the platform already runs and keeps proven findings apart from issues seen only in the code

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Topscan.me, a security platform that scans a company's code, running web applications and external perimeter in one workspace, has launched AI Pentest, an autonomous white-box penetration test for web applications.

The launch comes as software vulnerabilities overtake stolen credentials as the main way attackers get in. Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report found that exploitation of vulnerabilities is now the most common initial access vector for breaches, at 31%, up from 20% a year earlier.

Before this launch, the platform already mapped a company's internet-facing assets from public records, scanned the targets the company confirms on a schedule, checked code repositories for risky patterns, exposed secrets and vulnerable dependencies, and put a remediation deadline on every finding.

Caption: Findings from a Topscan.me AI Pentest report, each marked Confirmed or Unverified.

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How the test reads the code and attacks the running application

An AI agent studies an application's source code to understand how it works from the inside, then tests its hypotheses against the running version. It starts from the results of code and application scans Topscan.me has already run, so a team does not have to brief anyone on its setup. Every finding the agent confirms is checked again outside the AI and reported with the real request and server response that prove it. Issues found only in the code are marked Unverified.

Customers launch a test themselves from the Pentest menu inside the app, on domains already verified in their account, and the company recommends pointing it at a staging environment rather than production. During setup a team connects its GitHub or GitLab repositories and can add test users with different roles, so the agent checks whether a regular user can gain administrator rights and whether one customer can see another customer's data. A test runs straight away or in a scheduled window, such as overnight, and typically reports in about two hours.

The report opens with a one-paragraph executive summary and sorts findings from Critical to Low. For each confirmed finding it gives the vulnerable code, the request and response, steps to reproduce the issue and how to fix it. Teams can send the report to clients and auditors as is, or export it to an AI coding tool to start on the fixes.

The source code is analyzed on Topscan's own GPU servers by the company's own AI solution, built from layered open-source models, and it is not sent to outside AI providers or contractors.

"The teams we work with get asked for a pentest by their own customers, often before they have the budget or the time for one," said Aleksandr Melnichuk, Chief Product Officer at Topscan.me. "We wanted a test that starts from what the platform already knows about the application and ends with evidence a developer can reproduce."

Availability

AI Pentest is priced by the size of the codebase, in four fixed tiers from $200 to $1,500 per test. The price is shown before the test starts and does not change while it runs. Tests are paid in tokens, at one token per dollar, and purchased tokens never expire.

Topscan.me also offers a free plan that keeps one host under a weekly scan and one repository under code analysis, with no card and no time limit. Paid plans start at $129 per month, and a 14-day trial of the full Advanced plan requires no credit card.

About Topscan.me

Topscan.me is a security platform for companies where security is owned by a CTO, a head of DevOps or a lead developer alongside other work. It covers code, running web applications and the external perimeter in one subscription, runs active checks only on targets a customer has confirmed, and ships every finding with the evidence behind it. Topscan.me is operated by MEETTY - FZCO, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

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