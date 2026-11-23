Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report sets out a $1.80 million exploration program for the 241 km² Route 109 Gold Project near Matagami, Québec

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Mista Resources Inc. (TSXV: MIA.H) ("Mista" or the "Company") provides a technical update on the Route 109 Gold Project (the "Project"), in respect of which Mista holds an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, 25 km southwest of Matagami in Québec's Abitibi region, following the completion of an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Route 109 in five points

District scale, on a paved highway. 433 claims, 24,079 ha (241 km²), about 30 km of prospective geology on strike with the Casa Berardi Mine (Orezone) and the Douay Exploration project, located respectively 88 km and 5 km westward. Highway 109 crosses the property; year-round road access, 25 km south Matagami. Inside a major gold structure. An 8.5 km segment of the Casa-Berardi Deformation Zone, an auriferous structure traced for more than 200 km, crosses the southern part of the Project, immediately on strike and west of the former Vezza gold mine (closed in 2019). Historical gold intersections on different trends. 29.82 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 182.0 to 183.0 m (within 1.13 g/t Au over 45.0 m from 180.0 to 225.0 m; hole 96-CA-A-20, Serem East); 21.10 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 115.55 to 116.55 m (within 5.83 g/t Au over 4.22 m from 112.33 to 116.55 m; hole 70-95-02, Zone 2). See "Reference gold intersections (historical)" and "Qualified Person and technical disclosure" below for sources, composite methodology and verification limitations. There are 20 catalogued gold and base-metal occurrences, 18 of them discovered by drilling. Barely tested at depth. 266 historical holes aggregating approximately 52,800 m, with an average length of only 198 m. Thick overburden has limited bedrock exposure and previous testing. An independent roadmap. The Technical Report recommends a $1.80 million, two-phase exploration program to identify and prioritize targets: an airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey, compilation and groundwork, then overburden drilling.

Figure 1. Route 109 property within the Casa Berardi - Douay - Cameron deformation zone, between the Casa Berardi mine, the Douay deposit, Joutel (Eagle-Telbel) and the former Vezza mine. Geology and structures: SIGEOM (MRNF); corridor outline: Mista interpretation. Figures for neighbouring properties are from the sources listed under "Neighbouring properties" below; Indicated and Inferred resources are shown separately and are not added. Mineralization on neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Project.

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District-scale position in the Abitibi

The Project lies in the Northern Volcanic Zone of the Abitibi Subprovince, mainly within rocks of the Taïbi Group composed of varied sediments in contact with deformed and altered volcanic rocks.

The Taïbi Group is bounded by two major regional structures: the Taïbi Fault to the north and the Casa-Berardi Deformation Zone to the south. The Casa-Berardi Deformation Zone is an auriferous structure traced for more than 200 km and up to about five kilometres wide.

An 8.5 km segment of the Casa-Berardi Deformation Zone crosses the southern part of the Project, immediately on strike and west of the Vezza Mine site (closed in 2019), and about 5km east of the Maple Gold Douay project.

Mineralization and mineral resources on adjacent or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Project. Source: Route 109 NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Management comment

"Route 109 is not just a large claim package. It is about 30 kilometres of gold-bearing geology on a paved highway, next to a former gold mine, with gold already intersected in several places both in the form of narrow high-grade intervals and wide, low-grade envelopes that have been little explored and drilling that rarely went below 200 metres."

"The independent NI 43-101 report gives us a disciplined roadmap. Our next step is to bring the historical drilling, geophysics, geology and geochemistry into one modern 3D model and test the best structures systematically."

- Jean Lafleur, P.Geo., Chairman of the Board and President, Mista Resources

Reference gold intersections (historical)

Mista reviewed the original drill logs recorded in assessment reports identified by GM numbers and recalculated the intersections below.

Hole Year Occurrence Best grade (from-to) (Composite) 96-CA-A-20 1996 Serem East 29.82 g/t Au over 1.0 m (182.0-183.0 m) (10.95 g/t over 4.0 m, 181.0-185.0 m, within 1.13 g/t over 45.0 m, 180.0-225.0 m) 70-95-02 1995 Zone 2 21.10 g/t Au over 1.0 m (115.55-116.55 m) (5.83 g/t over 4.22 m, 112.33-116.55 m)† 100E-1 1986 Hecla West 10.98 g/t Au over 0.3 m (108.3-108.6 m) (1.82 g/t over 3.1 m, 108.3-111.4 m) 200E-2 1986 Hecla West 9.22 g/t Au over 0.6 m (106.75-107.35 m) (1.96 g/t over 9.3 m, 101.0-110.3 m, 6% unsampled*) 300E-2 1986 Hecla West 8.50 g/t Au over 0.8 m (83.8-84.6 m) (single sample) VZA-90-11 1990 Vezza sector 6.58 g/t Au over 0.8 m (128.3-129.1 m) (2.41 g/t over 2.5 m, 127.5-130.0 m) 1146-95-09 1995 Zone 6 6.33 g/t Au over 1.0 m (119.2-120.2 m) (2.25 g/t over 3.70 m, 118.2-121.9 m)

Down-hole core lengths; true widths are not known. Composites are length-weighted averages recalculated by Mista over continuously sampled core, with no lost core. *Hole 200E-2: 0.6 m (6%) of the composite was not sampled and is counted at zero grade. Historical results are not current mineral resources and have not been confirmed by Mista drilling. Sources: GM 55917, GM 54151, GM 45379, GM 50118, GM 54243 and the Route 109 NI 43-101 Technical Report (Item 6). Depths are measured down the hole from the collar. †Recalculated from the original drill log; the Technical Report reports 5.60 g/t Au over 4.22 m for hole 70-95-02.

Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report

The Technical Report "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Route 109 Mineral Project, Matagami, Québec" was prepared by John Langton, M.Sc., P. Geo., of JPL GeoServices, an independent Qualified Person. Effective date: September 12, 2026; site visit: August 22, 2026.

Route 109 is a greenfield exploration project with no current mineral resources. The report documents more than 225 historical diamond-drill and reverse-circulation holes in overburden and 20 catalogued occurrences on the Project.

Historical database

Mista's property-wide compilation now counts 266 historical drill holes (approximately 52,800 m with an average length of 198 m) and 428 GM reports filed with the MRNF between 1945 and 2026 that cover parts of the Project, 76 of which report drill holes on the Project. Most of the work dates from the 1980s and 1990s and targeted individual magnetic or electromagnetic anomalies.

Recommended program - $1.80 million

Phase 1 - $500,000: property-wide high-resolution airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey; data compilation, synthesis and interpretation with the production of an initial exploration model.

Phase 2 - $1,300,000: data integration and modelling, geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling, overburden drilling, analyses, and 3-D geological modelling to rank targets. Progression to Phase 2 is subject to successful completion of Phase 1.

Route 109 option agreement

Under the definitive option agreement dated September 8, 2026, Mista may acquire a 100% interest in the Project by incurring $3.5 million in exploration expenditures and making $1.1 million in cash payments over four years, and by issuing 8,000,000 common shares. The optionors retain a 3.0% NSR royalty, half of which (1.5%) may be bought back for $5.0 million. Milestone payments: $1.5 million on completion of an NI 43-101 report showing compliant preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study demonstrating of an NI 43-101 report showing at least 1 Moz Au in Measured and Indicated resources, and $3.5 million on a production decision.

Qualified Person and technical disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Demers, P.Geo. (OGQ No. 770), an independent consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report was prepared by John Langton, M.Sc., P.Geo., of JPL GeoServices, an independent qualified person.

Mr. Demers has verified the historical assay data for the reference intersections listed above by comparing each grade, sample interval and composite with the original drill logs and assay listings reproduced in the publicly available assessment reports GM 45379, GM 50118, GM 54151, GM 54243 and GM 55917 filed with the MRNF, and with the Technical Report. The composites were recalculated using only the assay values reported in these documents, using metallic-sieve assays where reported. Verification was limited to these public documents: the original core, pulps and rejects were not available for re-sampling, no quality assurance and quality control data are reported for these historical programs, and collar locations and down-hole surveys have not been confirmed in the field. The other historical data disclosed in this news release, including the number and length of historical drill holes, have not been verified by the qualified person; they are derived from the Company's compilation of MRNF assessment reports and from the Technical Report. Information on neighbouring properties (Vezza, Douay, Joutel, Casa Berardi) comes from public disclosure by their operators, has not been verified by the qualified person or by the Technical Report's author, and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Project.

Neighbouring properties (Figure 1). Casa Berardi mine (Orezone Gold Corporation): approximately 3.24 million ounces of gold recovered since 1988; Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 12.8 Mt at 2.82 g/t Au (Nickerson, A., 2026, Casa Berardi Mine Technical Report, Northwestern Quebec, Canada, NI 43-101 report prepared for Orezone Gold Corporation, available on SEDAR+). Douay deposit (Maple Gold Mines Ltd.): Indicated Mineral Resources of 18.2 Mt at 1.33 g/t Au (779,000 oz Au) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 122.7 Mt at 0.84 g/t Au (3,305,000 oz Au); Joutel (Eagle and Telbel zones): Indicated Mineral Resources of 0.9 Mt at 4.53 g/t Au (126,000 oz Au) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 7.5 Mt at 4.11 g/t Au (992,000 oz Au) (Decharte, D., SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., 2026, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Douay/Joutel Gold Project, Northwestern Quebec, Canada, effective date April 24, 2026, prepared for Maple Gold Mines Ltd., available on SEDAR+ and www.maplegoldmines.com). The Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel mines at Joutel produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au from 1974 to 1993 (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, as reported by Maple Gold Mines Ltd.). The Vezza mine produced more than 100,000 ounces of gold between 2013 and 2019 (Nottaway Resources Inc.; as reported in the Technical Report, Item 23). The Bracemac-McLeod Zn-Cu mine operated from 2013 to 2022. These figures were published by the respective operators and have not been verified by the qualified person or by the Technical Report's author.

About Mista Resources Inc.

Mista Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the Route 109 Gold Project near Matagami, Québec: 433 claims covering 241 km2 in the Abitibi. More information: www.mistaressources.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements on the Company's exploration strategy, proposed programs, geophysical surveys, modelling, geochemistry, drilling, financing and the exercise of the Route 109 option. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management at the date of this release and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including those inherent in mineral exploration, financing, regulatory approvals, exploration results, geological interpretation, commodity prices and market conditions. These assumptions include the availability of sufficient financing to carry out the proposed programs, receipt of required regulatory approvals and permits, continued access to the Project, and the continued effectiveness of the Route 109 option agreement. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update it.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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