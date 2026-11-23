WC-26-253 intersects 3.01 g/t Au over 7.00 m, 80 m down-dip of previous drilling

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (OTCQX: GGOXF) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces assay results from two additional step-out holes drilled at Zone #9 at its 100%-owned West Cache Gold Project (the "Project" or "West Cache") in Timmins, Ontario, and the completion of its 2026 drill program.

Hole WC-26-253 intersected 3.01 g/t Au over 7.00 m approximately 80 m down-dip of the deepest hole previously reported in this part of Zone #9, extending the zone to more than 590 m of vertical extent. Hole WC-26-244 returned 2.56 g/t Au over 12.00 m, adding to the broad mineralized envelope surrounding the high-grade core reported earlier this year. Drilling has also intersected mineralization up-hole of Zone #9 that may represent a new mineralized zone, with assays from surrounding holes pending.

Drilling in 2026 has extended Zone #9 well below the planned bulk sample area, intersected a high-grade core at the 450 m elevation and outlined a broad envelope of mineralization around that core. Today's results extend the zone a further 80 m down-dip, and it remains open at depth.

Highlights

WC-26-244 with 2.56 g/t Au over 12.00 m including 7.15 g/t Au over 3.00 m , adding to the mineralized envelope around the Zone #9 high-grade core

including , adding to the mineralized envelope around the Zone #9 high-grade core WC-26-253 with 3.01 g/t Au over 7.00 m including 4.14 g/t Au over 5.00 m , approximately 80 m down-dip of previous drilling

including , approximately 80 m down-dip of previous drilling Zone #9 has now been traced over more than 590 m of vertical extent and remains open at depth

Drilling has identified a potential new mineralized zone up-hole of Zone #9, including 1.31 g/t Au over 7.25 m in WC-26-243; assays from surrounding holes are pending.

"Hole 253 stepped 80 metres down-dip of our deepest previous hole in this part of Zone #9 and hit the structure where we expected it, with 3.01 grams per tonne gold over 7.00 metres. Zone #9 has now been traced over more than 590 metres of vertical extent, and it remains open at depth," said David Russell, CEO & President. "What also has our attention is the mineralization we are seeing above Zone #9 in these holes. It is early, and assays from the surrounding holes are pending, but a second mineralized horizon alongside Zone #9 would be a meaningful addition to the West Cache story. With the 2026 program complete, these results feed directly into our updated PEA, and we are planning a 36,000-metre program for 2027, nearly double this year's drilling."

Purpose of the Drill Holes

Hole WC-26-244 was designed to test the area around the high-grade Zone #9 results at the 450 m elevation in WC-26-237, WC-26-239 and WC-26-241, which returned 16.07 g/t Au over 9.25 m, 6.25 g/t Au over 10.2 m and 6.8 g/t Au over 19.45 m, respectively (see news releases dated May 27 and July 30, 2026). WC-26-244 returned 2.56 g/t Au over 12.00 m, including 3.53 g/t Au over 7.00 m with 16.10 g/t Au (duplicate 22.7 g/t) over 1.00 m, consistent with the broad mineralized envelope outlined by the four step-out holes reported on October 7, 2026. The intercept consists of semi-massive "buckshot" and disseminated sulphide hosted in metasediments (see Figure 5).

Hole WC-26-253 was designed to test the continuation of Zone #9 below previous drilling. It intersected Zone #9 approximately 80 m down-dip of the deepest previously reported hole in this area, returning 3.01 g/t Au over 7.00 m, including 4.14 g/t Au over 5.00 m. A broad hanging wall intercept, approximately 50 m up-hole of the main intercept, returned 0.62 g/t Au over 10.00 m. The result extends the mineralized structure to more than 590 m of vertical extent, and the zone remains open at depth. The Zone #9 intercept in WC-26-253 is approximately 60 m west of, and 150 m down-dip from, the high-grade intercepts in holes WC-26-237 and WC-26-241.

Drilling has also intersected mineralization 130 m to 150 m up-hole (to the north) of Zone #9 in WC-26-243 (Zone #9 intercept reported October 7, 2026) and WC-26-253. This potential new mineralized horizon is hosted in both fragmental felsic metavolcanics and metasediments (see Figure 3). The mineralization style is like that of other gold zones across the property in both dominant lithologies with disseminated and banded pyrite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite. Intercepts returned 1.31 g/t Au over 7.25 m, including 2.42 g/t Au over 2.67 m in WC-26-243 and 1.18 g/t Au over 5.00 m in WC-26-253. Assays at the interpreted horizon are pending from surrounding holes where a similar rock type and mineralization style have been intersected. The Company will provide an update once results have been reported, validated, and interpreted.

Summary of 2026 Zone #9 Drilling

May 21, 2026 - WC-26-234 and WC-26-235 confirmed grade continuity below and west of the planned bulk sample stopes at the 180 m to 220 m elevation, including 5.13 g/t Au over 9.97 m within a broad intercept of 3.00 g/t Au over 18.75 m

WC-26-234 and WC-26-235 confirmed grade continuity below and west of the planned bulk sample stopes at the 180 m to 220 m elevation, including 5.13 g/t Au over 9.97 m within a broad intercept of 3.00 g/t Au over 18.75 m May 27, 2026 - WC-26-237 intersected 16.07 g/t Au over 9.25 m within 4.07 g/t Au over 40.9 m, approximately 275 m down-dip of the planned bulk sample stopes at the 450 m elevation, in an area not previously tested by drilling.

WC-26-237 intersected 16.07 g/t Au over 9.25 m within 4.07 g/t Au over 40.9 m, approximately 275 m down-dip of the planned bulk sample stopes at the 450 m elevation, in an area not previously tested by drilling. July 15, 2026 - WC-26-238 and WC-26-240 extended the Zone #9 corridor to more than 500 m of vertical extent and outlined a 150 m plunge extent around the deeper high-grade core.

WC-26-238 and WC-26-240 extended the Zone #9 corridor to more than 500 m of vertical extent and outlined a 150 m plunge extent around the deeper high-grade core. July 30, 2026 - WC-26-239 and WC-26-241 confirmed the high-grade core, including 6.8 g/t Au over 19.45 m within 4.72 g/t Au over 29.05 m.

WC-26-239 and WC-26-241 confirmed the high-grade core, including 6.8 g/t Au over 19.45 m within 4.72 g/t Au over 29.05 m. October 7, 2026 - WC-26-243, WC-26-245, WC-26-246 and WC-26-247 outlined the broader mineralized envelope surrounding that deeper core from the 400 m to 530 m elevation.

WC-26-243, WC-26-245, WC-26-246 and WC-26-247 outlined the broader mineralized envelope surrounding that deeper core from the 400 m to 530 m elevation. Today - WC-26-244 adds to the broader mineralized envelope surrounding that deeper core, while WC-26-253 extends Zone #9 a further 80 m down-dip. The Zone #9 corridor has now been traced over more than 590 m of vertical extent, and a potential new mineralized zone has been identified up-hole of Zone #9.

2026 Drilling Complete; 2027 Drill Program Planned

The Company has completed its 2026 drilling program, totaling approximately 19,400 m across 45 holes. Assays remain pending for a number of holes and are expected through to year-end. All 2026 results will be incorporated into the planned updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for West Cache.

Planning is underway for the 2027 exploration program, which is expected to comprise approximately 36,000 m of drilling with two surface drill rigs. More details will be released once plans are finalized.

Figures and Tables

Figure 1 shows the pierce points of holes WC-26-244 and WC-26-253 relative to the Zone #9 high-grade core at depth and the planned bulk sample area near surface. Figure 2 shows a cross-sectional view of Zone #9 and the 2026 drill hole locations, Figure 3 shows cross section 463,925E and the intercepts reported today, as well as the position of the potential new mineralized zone relative to Zone #9. Figure 4 is a plan map displaying the location of cross section 463,925E and the 2026 Zone #9 intercepts projected to surface. Figure 5 highlights mineralized drill core from hole WC-26-244. Table 1 outlines the composited assay intervals and estimated true thicknesses for the holes reported today.

Table 1 - Assay Results

Assay Results - Zone #9 Hole ID Azimuth Dip TD¹ From (m) To (m) Length (m) Length(TT)² Au (g/t)

















WC-26-244 183 -68 594 498.00 510.00 12.00 11.82 2.56 including





498.00 505.00 7.00 6.90 3.53 including





499.08 502.08 3.00 2.96 7.15 including





499.08 500.08 1.00 0.99 16.10



































WC-26-253 199 -73 725 680.50 693.00 12.50 11.75 1.76 including





686.00 693.00 7.00 6.58 3.01 including





687.00 692.00 5.00 4.70 4.14 including





689.00 692.00 3.00 2.82 5.85

















Assay Results - Other Hole ID Azimuth Dip TD¹ From (m) To (m) Length (m) Length(TT)² Au (g/t)

















WC-26-243³ 188 -70.0 612 376.45 383.70 7.25 6.57 1.31 including





377.40 380.07 2.67 2.42 2.42 and





370.75 371.70 0.95 0.86 3.75

















Zone#9 Hanging Wall



490.06 497.05 6.99 6.57 0.61



































WC-26-253 199 -73 725 527.00 532.00 5.00 4.53 1.18 including





527.00 530.00 3.00 2.72 1.86 and





546.00 549.00 3.00 2.72 1.55 and





643.50 653.50 10.00 9.40 0.62

















¹TD is the Total Depth of the Drill Hole ²Length (TT) is the intercept's true thickness, calculated from mineralization angles relative to core axis; Intercepts within Zone #9 have a true thickness average of 96% ³Zone #9 intercept from WC-26-243 reported on October 7, 2026









Figure 1 - Pierce Point View of WC-26-244 and WC-26-253 Intercepts

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Figure 2 - Cross Sectional View of WC-26-244 and WC-26-253 Intercepts

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Figure 3 - Cross Section Showing Today's Results and the Potential New Mineralized Zone

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Figure 4 - Plan Map of 2026 Zone #9 Intercepts and Cross Section 463,925E Location

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Figure 5 - Core Photos of Gold Mineralization in WC-26-244

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Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leah Page, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance (QA) / Quality Control (QC)

Quality Control and Assurance procedures and protocols are executed to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Core produced at the West Cache Property is delivered to the Company's Timmins logging facility by the drill contractor with all logging, cutting, labeling, and bagging completed under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, while the other half is retained for future assay verification.

Core samples are transported from the Company's Timmins logging facility to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario for both prep and 30g fire assay analysis. Results are reported in batches of 50-65 samples and average 2-4 QC samples per certificate. Commercially prepared certified reference material (CRM) and duplicate samples are inserted at an average rate of 6% to 8%. At least one blank, standard and duplicate (pulp or coarse) is inserted for every 50 samples and additional QC samples are inserted at the Geologist's discretion. All samples reported have been checked against the Company's internal, and the Lab's, quality control samples.

Additional Disclosure Regarding Underwriters' Commission

The Company wishes to provide additional disclosure regarding the Underwriters' commission payable in connection with the bought deal offering, which closed on November 3, 2026 (the "Bought Deal Offering"). In consideration for their services, the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Bought Deal Offering, including the gross proceeds from the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. The aggregate cash commission paid to the Underwriters was $1,789,584.81. No commission was paid in connection with the Non-Brokered Offering.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 11,600 ha located 13 km west of Timmins, Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current Mineral Resource Estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an upcoming 86,500-tonne bulk sample program, positioning the Company to unlock long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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