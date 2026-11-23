Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the timing of laboratory assays for the recently completed drill program on its Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect in BC's Golden Triangle. Readers are referred to news items dated August 25, September 16, and October 5 for initial observations and guidance with regard to this program.

"Our first-year drill permit for Trek South stipulated a start to camp construction no earlier than July 16," said Kevin Keough, CEO. "This meant that drilling could not commence until early August, well behind our peers. In the mountainous Golden Triangle, weather, access and avalanche conditions force most drilling into a roughly 4-month drilling window starting in June. Consequently, the limited number of BC assay labs see a surge in demand in the fall of each year. Fall 2026 has been no exception, with our laboratory, ALS Global, reporting unprecedented sample volumes and average combined sample preparation and assay times of almost 80 days. As our samples were submitted in September and October, they entered far down the processing que, resulting in a longer wait for assay results than we had originally anticipated. While disappointing, this delay is outside our direct control and does not, in itself, reflect the geological results of the drilling. We appreciate your patience and will report the results once they have been received, reviewed, verified as appropriate, and interpreted by our technical team."

About Oreterra Metals Corp.

Oreterra Metals Corp. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on copper and gold. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, including the large-scale Trek South prospect, only recently revealed by glacial ice melt and located adjacent to the southeast of Anglo Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek project. Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Cu-Ag workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend, a former high-grade gold producer. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Presentations on the Company's properties are available at https://www.oreterra.com/investors.

For further information please visit www.oreterra.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325185