The inclusion recognizes MCH's focus on helping businesses reach specific healthcare professionals and organizations.

Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - MCH Healthcare, the healthcare division of MCH Strategic Data, has been named among providers specializing in targeted healthcare outreach in DesignRush's 'How to Choose a B2B Healthcare Data Provider Without Overpaying'.





MCH Strategic Data is included in DesignRush's guide to choosing a B2B healthcare data provider. | Source: DesignRush.

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In How to Choose a B2B Healthcare Data Provider Without Overpaying, DesignRush examines how different healthcare data providers serve different business needs. Specifically, it distinguishes providers focused on targeted contact data and audience building from analytics-heavy platforms used for market intelligence, clinical insights, and enterprise decision-making.

The article also explores how targeted contact data can supplement existing CRM records without requiring organizations to replace their entire data platforms.

MCH Strategic Data's healthcare contact data supports audience segmentation by:

Medical specialty

Professional job function

Healthcare facility type

Geographic location

National Provider Identifier (NPI)

"One way marketers can overspend is by purchasing more coverage or platform functionality than their campaign requires," said Peter Long, CEO of MCH Strategic Data. "A large database may look attractive, but its value depends on how many records match the organizations, roles, and locations the team actually needs to reach."

Read How to Choose a B2B Healthcare Data Provider Without Overpaying on DesignRush.

About MCH Strategic Data/MCH Healthcare:

MCH Strategic Data provides business-to-business marketing data for organizations serving the healthcare and K-12 education markets. MCH helps marketers and sales teams identify institutions, decision-makers, and professionals for email marketing, direct mail, sales prospecting, CRM enhancement, account-based marketing, and digital campaigns.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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