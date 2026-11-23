No serious adverse events across seven single-dose cohorts up to 7,500 mg

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOPO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral treatments for heavy metal toxicity, today announced that results from the completed Phase 1 single ascending dose study of HOPO-101 in healthy participants (NCT05628961) have been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The peer-reviewed paper was authored by the study directors at SRI International, which conducted the trial. HOPO-101 (also referred to as HOPO 14-1) was generally well tolerated across the dose levels tested, from 100 mg to 7,500 mg, with no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicity over the 14-day evaluation period. Read the article in JAMAhere.

The study, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health, evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and excretion profile of HOPO-101 across seven sequential dose cohorts: 100 mg, 200 mg, 500 mg, 1,200 mg, 2,500 mg, 5,000 mg and 7,500 mg. All adverse events, which were primarily related to gastrointestinal tolerability at the highest doses, were mild to moderate in severity and resolved without intervention. The highest dose tested was several-fold higher than the expected therapeutic dose, indicating a wide safety margin. Final pharmacokinetic data also confirmed dose-dependent exposure, consistent with nonclinical studies.

"With this Phase 1 study complete, we now have an excellent understanding of HOPO-101's safety and pharmacokinetic profile in humans following a single oral dose" said Dr. Julian Rees, HOPO's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "These highly promising safety and tolerability results give us considerable confidence as we advance HOPO-101 toward two vitally important goals: a treatment for adults and children with lead poisoning, and an emergency antidote to radionuclide contamination." HOPO Therapeutics will build upon these positive results by initiating a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose study, planned for late 2027, supported by recent advances made in manufacturing scale-up, nonclinical studies, and early FDA regulatory feedback confirming the development pathways for both lead poisoning and radionuclide contamination.

About HOPO-101

HOPO-101 is an investigational, oral, broad-spectrum chelator designed to remove toxic and radioactive heavy metals from the body while minimizing the depletion of essential minerals. A single product is designed to serve two urgent needs: a potential oral treatment for lead poisoning, which affects an estimated 1 in 3 children worldwide, and a medical countermeasure for nuclear and radiological emergencies, where effective and practical treatment options are needed. An accompanying JAMA editorial, linked here, published alongside these results states that, if safe and effective, an oral chelating agent such as HOPO-101 "would have substantial deployment and treatment advantages over currently available medical countermeasures for these radionuclides, especially in the setting of a mass exposure incident."

About HOPO Therapeutics

HOPO Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing treatments for heavy metal poisoning. Leveraging world-class expertise in the chemistry and biochemistry of heavy metals and technology licensed from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, HOPO's mission is to safeguard all people throughout the world from the harmful effects of heavy metal contamination. For more information, please visit www.hopotx.com.

Disclaimer

This Phase 1 first-in-human safety study was funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Contract No. 75N93020D00011 awarded to SRI International). Nonclinical, regulatory, and manufacturing activities supporting the continuing development of HOPO-101 were funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Contract No. 75A50124C00062 awarded to HOPO Therapeutics, Inc. This press release is the responsibility of HOPO Therapeutics, Inc. and does not necessarily reflect the official views of the National Institutes of Health or the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.



Media Contact

Hannah Weber

info@hopotx.com | +1 (510) 239-3180