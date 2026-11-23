Players Can Obtain legendary champions Conan and Valeria

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plarium today announced an epic crossover bringing the legendary world of Conan the Barbarian to the acclaimed dark fantasy collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends. Beginning today and running through February 23, 2027, players can unleash the might of Conan, the iconic Cimmerian warrior portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1982 film, and recruit the fierce swordfighter Valeria for free as they battle their way through the realm of Teleria.

"Few fantasy heroes have left a mark on pop culture like Conan the Barbarian, and we're proud to work with Heroic Signatures to bring this classic hero to RAID," said Ronen Gross, VP of Business Development at Playamp. "Conan and Valeria are the ultimate embodiment of strength, grit, and unstoppable fighting spirit, making them a natural fit for the world of RAID. We're excited to give players a chance to add these powerful new Champions to their roster so they can write their own legends on the battlefield."

Conan will arrive through RAID's Elite Champion Pass, where players can complete Daily Quests, progress through rewards, and earn exclusive items on the path to recruiting the mighty barbarian. Players must enroll in the Elite Champion Pass on or before January 22, 2027.

Valeria will be available for free through a special 14-Day Loyalty Program, giving players the chance to claim the fearless fighter simply by logging in and collecting daily rewards. Players receive Valeria on Day 7 of the Loyalty Program, plus additional in-game resources if they continue through the full 14 days. The last day to start the Loyalty Program is December 28, 2026.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on mobile devices through the App Store , Google Play , and on PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Games Store , Steam , or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium ( www.plarium.com ) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile, Mac, and PC. The studio also powers its success with Plarium Play, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure. Plarium is part of Playamp, the IAP-focused gaming ecosystem within Modern Times Group (MTG), one of the world's leading mobile-first gaming groups.

To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and Plarium on LinkedIn.

About Heroic Signatures

Heroic Signatures develops global entertainment franchises in all forms of media, including motion picture, television, video game, publishing, tabletop, and toy/collectibles industries. Their portfolio consists of well-known brands such as Conan the Barbarian, Kull of Atlantis, Solomon Kane, Mutant Chronicles, Mutant: Year Zero, Kult, and Chronopia.

For all things Conan, go to conan.com , @conanthebarbarianofficial (YouTube), @conanbycrom (X), conanthebarbarian_official (IG).

Media Contacts: Ross Blume Fusion PR on behalf of Plarium ross.blume@fusionpr.com