London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - The Nobel Sustainability Trust is pleased to announce Mr. Jay Chandan as the recipient of the 2026 Outstanding Contribution to AI for Public Good Medal, recognising his leadership and contributions to advancing artificial intelligence as a powerful tool for societal progress, public safety and sustainable development.

As Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRR) (Gorilla), Mr. Chandan has played a significant role in promoting the practical application of artificial intelligence to address complex societal and infrastructure challenges. His work demonstrates how emerging technologies can be translated into solutions that enhance public services, strengthen urban resilience and support the development of smarter, safer and more sustainable communities.

Under his leadership, Gorilla has advanced AI-powered security intelligence, smart city technologies, intelligent infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives. These solutions are designed to improve situational awareness, support more efficient infrastructure management and strengthen the ability of cities and institutions to respond to evolving challenges.

A distinguishing aspect of Mr. Chandan's contribution is his commitment to applying artificial intelligence beyond technological advancement itself, focusing on its potential to deliver meaningful benefits to society.

Peter Nobel, Chairman, Nobel Sustainability Trust, commented: "Artificial intelligence is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, but its true value must be measured not only by what it can achieve, but by how it serves humanity. At the Nobel Sustainability Trust, we believe that technological progress must go hand in hand with responsibility, sustainability and the public good.

"Jay Chandan's leadership reflects this vision by demonstrating how AI can be applied to address real-world challenges, strengthen critical infrastructure and contribute to safer, smarter and more resilient communities. Through this recognition, we wish to highlight the importance of ensuring that innovation serves people, society and future generations."

"I am deeply honoured and immensely proud to receive this prestigious recognition from the Nobel Sustainability Trust. I believe that the true power of AI lies in its ability to transform lives and shape a better world. At Gorilla, our mission goes beyond innovation. We are determined to harness AI to build safer communities, smarter cities and stronger, more prosperous nations, delivering meaningful and lasting economic and societal impact for generations to come," commented Jay Chandan - Chairman & CEO, Gorilla Technology Group.

Through the integration of AI-driven analytics, intelligent monitoring systems and advanced digital infrastructure, his work has supported efforts to improve public safety, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the resilience of urban environments.

His leadership reflects the growing importance of responsible technological innovation in addressing global sustainability challenges. By connecting artificial intelligence with practical applications in public services, infrastructure and urban development, Mr. Chandan has helped demonstrate how technology can contribute to more effective and sustainable solutions.

The Outstanding Contribution to AI for Public Good Medal reflects the Nobel Sustainability Trust's commitment to promoting Technology for Good and recognising leaders who seek to ensure that technological progress serves broader societal needs.

The Nobel Sustainability Trust honours Mr. Jay Chandan for his outstanding leadership in advancing AI-powered innovation for public good, his contributions to intelligent infrastructure and smart city development, and his commitment to applying emerging technologies to enhance public safety, urban resilience and sustainable development. His achievements demonstrate how artificial intelligence can be harnessed to create meaningful and lasting benefits for communities worldwide.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

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