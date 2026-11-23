Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) (the "Company" or "DarkHorse") today announced that Soren "Anders" Larson has joined the Company as Head of Business Development, effective November 1, 2026.

Mr. Larson will lead business development, capital formation, strategic finance and partnerships for DarkHorse's AI infrastructure projects. His work will include building customer and financing relationships, structuring the capital required to bring projects into service, and evaluating transactions that support the Company's development program.

DarkHorse is advancing a development program for planned superintelligence factories, with a focus on AI inference. The program brings together engineering, utility coordination, procurement, financing and delivery to prepare sites for customer use.

"Anders is one of the most capable capital markets minds I have worked with," said Joel Block, Chief Executive Officer of DarkHorse. "He has invested across hedge funds and venture capital, at every stage from seed to the public markets, and he knows how to build the capital structure a business like ours needs. I worked with Anders at US Bitcoin Corp, which later merged with Hut 8, and I am glad to have him back alongside me. At DarkHorse his focus will be on the customers, capital and partnerships needed to bring our AI infrastructure projects into service."

Mr. Larson has invested in both private and public markets, growth equity and venture capital. He is a co-founder and venture partner at Axiom, a venture capital firm focused on companies building along the Bitcoin ecosystem, where he helped launch the firm's first two funds. He previously was a hedge fund analyst at both Matrix Capital Management and Cavalry Asset Management, where he focused on semiconductor public equities and private opportunities. Mr. Larson has invested in companies from seed through the public markets. He holds a B.S. in Economics with a Concentration in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Inducement Award

In connection with the commencement of Mr. Larson's employment with the Company, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors and the Board approved a one-time inducement equity award of 350,000 restricted stock units to be settled in DarkHorse common shares. Subject to Mr. Larson's continued employment, the award will vest in four equal six-month installments over two years beginning on November 17, 2026. The award is a material inducement to Mr. Larson's entering into employment with the Company and will be granted in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) outside of DarkHorse Technologies' 2025 Performance Incentive Plan.

About DarkHorse Technologies Inc.

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK), formerly Sphere 3D Corp., is a digital infrastructure company that owns, operates and is expanding power and data center assets for high-performance computing, AI workloads and digital asset infrastructure. The Company has approximately 100 MW of contracted power capacity within the Tennessee Valley Authority service area. DarkHorse is developing superintelligence factories for AI inference through a repeatable program that brings together engineering, utility coordination, procurement, financing and delivery.

For more information, visit www.darkhorse.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and include statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans and objectives; the integration and expected benefits of the business combination with Cathedra Bitcoin; the utilization, evaluation, conversion and expansion of the Company's power and data center assets. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause them to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include general market conditions and those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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