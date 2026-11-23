Soltech Energy's subsidiary SUD Renovables has been awarded a contract to build an 18.42 MWp ground-mounted solar power plant in the province of Barcelona, Catalonia. The installation will feature high-efficiency 725 Wp Astronergy solar modules mounted on fixed structures, together with associated electrical infrastructure, civil works, and monitoring systems.

During 2026, SUD Renovables has secured and completed three ground-mounted solar park projects with a combined planned capacity of approximately 40 MWp in Alt Camp, Conca de Barberà and Ribera d'Ebre. The Conca de Barberà facility also includes a 10 MWh battery energy storage system and an agrivoltaic solution, enabling the dual use of land for both agricultural activities and renewable energy generation.

Construction of the new project in the Barcelona province is scheduled to begin at the end of November, with an estimated construction period of 46 weeks. The solar park will add new renewable generation capacity to the local grid and strengthen SUD Renovables' track record in delivering utility-scale solar projects.

This project further reinforces SUD Renovables' presence and commitment to large-scale solar energy and the development of renewable energy infrastructure. Construction will continue beyond the end of 2026, with commissioning planned for autumn 2027. With the addition of this project, the total installed solar capacity delivered by SUD Renovables is expected to reach approximately 166 MWp.

Growing Aftermarket and Operations & Maintenance Business

Alongside new installations, SUD Renovables has continued to expand its operations and maintenance business for solar energy assets. During 2026, both the managed capacity and the number of facilities included in the company's service portfolio increased compared with the previous year, a trend expected to continue.

Today, the company's operations encompass project development, installation, energy storage solutions, as well as operations and maintenance services for renewable energy facilities.

"This project is yet another testament to our experience and expertise in developing utility-scale solar parks, as well as solutions across multiple segments, including industrial and commercial solar installations, solar parks and energy storage systems. We are also expanding our geographical footprint and have successfully delivered several larger projects than ever before." Alfred Puig, CEO and Partner, SUD Renovables

For more information, please contact:

Leif Göransson, Interim CEO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

E-mail: leif.goransson@soltechenergy.com

Pontus Andersson, Interim CFO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB

E-mail: info@soltechenergy.com

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

The Soltech Group brings together leading specialist expertise in roofs and facades, electrical engineering, charging, and storage. Through its companies, the group offers services in installations, industrial automation, energy solutions, solar installations, smart control, optimization and charging infrastructure, as well as traditional roofing and facade contracts. The company carries out contracts, installations, and projects for property owners, the public sector, and industry, and offers services in service, maintenance, and aftermarket for long-term sustainable facilities for the electrified society of the future.

Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker SOLT. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information see: https://soltechenergy.com/

Image Attachments

Foto Parques Solares SUD Renovables