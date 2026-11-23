Recognition from Forbes reinforces the enduring strength and contemporary relevance of Mary Kay's people-first business model and entrepreneurial mission.

Behind every exceptional customer experience is a person who chooses to serve, connect, and make a difference. For more than six decades, Mary Kay has empowered women to do exactly that, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship while building meaningful relationships with customers and communities around the world. This Women's Entrepreneurship Week, the company is celebrating the impact of women entrepreneurs whose dedication continues to shape both the customer experience and the future of business.

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This year, Mary Kay earned the No. 4 spot on Forbes 2027 Best Customer Service list, one of the nation's most comprehensive measures of customer satisfaction based on millions of consumer ratings. Earning a place among the top five for the second consecutive year reflects the trust our customers place in us and the extraordinary dedication of Independent Beauty Consultants who deliver personalized service and meaningful connections every day. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Reflecting on Women's Entrepreneurship Day and Entrepreneurship Week 2026, Tara Eustace, Chief Opportunity and Sales Officer at Mary Kay Inc., shared the following statement:

"The Global Entrepreneurship Week and Women's Entrepreneurship Day are milestones for the world to recognize something that has always been at the heart of Mary Kay and that we honor and celebrate every day: the power of entrepreneurship to create opportunity, build confidence, and strengthen communities. Every day, millions of customer interactions around the world begin with something simple but powerful, one person helping another feel seen, valued, and supported. At Mary Kay, we believe empowering entrepreneurs means continually investing in the tools, experiences, and opportunities that help women succeed in an evolving economy.

Here are just a few examples of how we're supporting that mission today:

Customer Experience Excellence

This year, Mary Kay earned the No. 4 spot on Forbes 2027 Best Customer Service list1, one of the nation's most comprehensive measures of customer satisfaction based on millions of consumer ratings. Earning a place among the top five for the second consecutive year reflects the trust our customers place in us and the extraordinary dedication of Independent Beauty Consultants who deliver personalized service and meaningful connections every day.

Learn more: Edward Jones, UPS Store, Buc-ee's And Mary Kay Top Our List Of Best Customer Service

Digital Innovation

The future of entrepreneurship is increasingly digital, and we're committed to helping women thrive in that environment. From digital and social commerce capabilities to AI-powered tools such as Mary Kay's Foundation Finder, we're equipping Independent Beauty Consultants with innovative technology that helps them create personalized customer experiences while growing their businesses in new and flexible ways.

Human Connection at Scale

This year, we launched Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared across 40 markets worldwide, our largest global brand campaign to date. The campaign celebrates the power of relationships, mentorship, and community, values that have defined the Mary Kay experience for more than six decades and remain at the heart of entrepreneurial success today.

Industry Leadership and Trust

The confidence customers place in our brand is reflected in Mary Kay's distinction as the world's No. 1 direct selling brand of skin care and color cosmetics by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years2. This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, and delivering products and experiences that earn customer loyalty.

Opportunity for Women Worldwide

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has championed an entrepreneurial model that empowers women to define success on their own terms. Today, that opportunity spans 40 markets worldwide, helping women build their businesses to the extent that they choose, develop leadership skills, create economic opportunity, and make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Women's Entrepreneurship Day is a powerful reminder that when women have access to opportunity, entire communities benefit. As we look ahead, Mary Kay remains committed to empowering women with the resources, technology, education, and support they need not only to navigate the future of entrepreneurship, but to help shape it. Because when women succeed, the impact extends far beyond a single business, creating lasting change for families, communities, and economies around the world."

The annual Forbes ranking, developed in partnership with customer insights firm HundredX, is based on millions of consumer ratings collected over a year-long period and recognizes organizations that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, responsiveness, trust, and service. Mary Kay earned the No. 4 position among thousands of evaluated brands across industries.

Did You Know:

Direct selling achieved $167.3 Billion in retail sales globally in 2025.

Nearly 99 million people worldwide work as independent sales representatives, about seven in ten of them are women.

The United States remained the world's largest direct selling market at $34.2 billion, or about one-fifth of global sales.3

About Mary Kay

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures, and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

______________________________ 1 Alan Schwarz, October 1, 2026. Forbes Best Customer Service 2027 2 "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026Edition, Value Sales at RSP, 2025Data" 3 Source: World Federation of Direct Selling Associations. November 2026. Global Direct Selling Sales Rise to $167.3 Billion in 2025, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels.

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Contacts:

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

newsroom.marykay.com

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com