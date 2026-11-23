Oasis deploys iPronics' silicon photonics optical circuit switching, enabling connectivity between Lisbon to Start Campus' AI data center hub in Sines

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oasis Networks and iPronics announced the deployment of programmable optical connectivity across Oasis' Portuguese dark-fiber network. The deployment sits within one of Europe's emerging AI infrastructure hubs, linking Lisbon's hardware-protected ring with Sines' Start Campus, a 1.2 GW AI-factory data center.

Powered by iPronics' Optical Networking Engine (ONE), the company's high-density, silicon photonics-based Optical Circuit Switching (OCS) platform, Oasis can transform bandwidth from a static utility into a flexible, burstable resource that dynamically adapts to customer needs.



Dark fiber connectivity has traditionally been rigid, requiring manual set-up and long wait times that can't keep up with increasing customer demand. iPronics and Oasis are changing that through software-driven connectivity, turning network bandwidth into an on-demand resource that adjusts to customers' dynamic needs. This creates the foundation for bandwidth-on-demand, where high-capacity connectivity can be provisioned and reassigned dynamically rather than remaining statically allocated. This flexibility can support applications ranging from data-center interconnect and cloud services to disaster recovery and emerging scale-across AI workloads.

"Partnering with iPronics allows Oasis to transform dark-fiber infrastructure and data centers into an agile, software-defined service platform," said André Folgado, Co-Founder at ??Oasis Networks. "The ability to dynamically allocate connectivity gives us new ways to serve customers while maximizing the efficiency of our underlying network."



This milestone marks the first deployment for an Internet Exchange Point (IXP), setting the stage for a second launch with an ISP in Q2 2027. It builds on a successful Proof-of-Concept (PoC) across Oasis' operational network in Portugal. During live testing, the technology proved it could instantly route and adjust network traffic while keeping signal quality and performance consistent.



At the heart of the deployment is iPronics ONE, a compact 1U system that combines a non-blocking optical switching fabric with low-noise optical amplifiers, monitoring and software-defined control. ONE embeds telemetry and monitoring at the optical switching layer, providing the visibility and control foundation required for a new generation of elastic scale-across networking.



By placing iPronics ONE at the edge of its network, Oasis can link customer ports directly to available high-bandwidth resources on demand. This introduces a modern operating model where Oasis can instantly turn on, adjust, or scale optical services using software, eliminating delays and lengthy manual patch panel routing.



"This deployment shows why silicon photonics matters beyond the technology itself," said Ana Gonzalez, VP Business Development at iPronics. "ONE enables Oasis to bring dynamic programmability into a live operational network in scale-across connectivity."



Telecom networks have automated almost every layer except the physical assignment of optical connectivity. This deployment bridges that last gap, demonstrating how operators can finally assign and scale high-density optical connectivity entirely through software.



About iPronics

iPronics is a pioneer in optical connectivity solutions for AI data centers, delivering a rack-ready optical circuit switching (OCS) platform built on silicon photonics. Its flagship product, iPronics ONE, provides programmable optical connectivity within and across racks for dynamic AI infrastructure. With integrated control, telemetry, and APIs, iPronics ONE enables real-time reconfiguration to improve GPU utilization, reduce energy consumption, and scale without costly network overhauls.

Founded in 2019 as a spin-off from Universitat Politècnica de València, iPronics is backed by strategic and financial investors, including NVIDIA, Maverick Silicon, Light Street Capital, Triatomic Capital, Bosch Ventures, Catalight Capital, European Innovation Council Fund, The Tate Family Trust, Fine Structure Ventures, Build Collective, Criteria Venture Tech, Amadeus Capital Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.ipronics.com.

About Oasis Networks

Oasis Networks is a next-generation telecommunications operator building the autonomous optical and IP network for the AI era. Engineered to serve high-capacity workloads globally, Oasis operates a software-defined photonic fabric providing on-demand Layer 1 optical transport, carrier-grade IP transit, and metrology-grade precision timing. With native post-quantum cryptography and automated API-driven provisioning, Oasis interconnects premier carrier-neutral data centers, AI gigawatt campuses, and global subsea cable landings with the physical reach of a telecom backbone and the elasticity of cloud infrastructure. For more information, visit www.oasis-networks.pt

Media Contact

ipronics@voxuspr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0bd414a-383b-4c97-82fb-fba43b75bf85