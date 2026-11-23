Loss from operations down 61%; contribution profit per booking up 24% to $14.93; Uber Intercity live across India

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR), India's largest peer-to-peer self-drive car-sharing marketplace, today reported net profits of $1.07 million for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2026. It is the first quarterly net profit in the company's history. A year ago, Zoomcar reported a net loss of $0.79 million.

Net profits included $2.53 million of other income, primarily from a non-cash gain on account of change in fair value of financial liability. The operating business improved sharply as well. Loss from operations narrowed 61% to $0.77 million, and Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 42% to $0.73 million. Net revenue was $2.00 million, compared with $2.29 million largely due to Rupee depreciating against Dollars. Excluding the Forex impact, the revenues remain largely unchanged for the current Fiscal quarter and there was a 5% growth in Revenue for the six months period ending September 30, 2026 compared to previous six months ended September 30, 2025.

"This is the first time Zoomcar has reported a net profit," said Deepankar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer. "Three years ago we lost $2.52 on every booking. Today we earn $14.93, so every new trip adds to the bottom line. India has 0.1 cars per household against 1.8 in the US. We've built the platform and the economics to serve that gap, and now we scale."

Each booking now earns more. Contribution profit per booking rose 24% to $14.93. Contribution margin expanded about 860 basis points to 61% of net revenue, marking the twelfth straight quarter of positive contribution profit. Cost of revenue fell 27%, which lifted gross profit to $1.13 million even as bookings fell 18% to 81,551 as Zoomcar focused on higher-margin bookings and screened out risky trips with fraud -detection tools.

Customer loyalty strengthened. Repeat users drove 60.7% of bookings, up from 56.5%, while incentive spend on hosts fell to $2,350 from $34,766. Guests rated their trips 4.8 out of 5. After a pilot in 3 cities in India, Uber Intercity is now live inside the Zoomcar app across India.

For the first half of the fiscal year, contribution profit grew 23% to $2.87 million, a 66% margin, and Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 55% to $1.34 million. Net loss for the half narrowed to $4.30 million from $5.00 million, on revenue of $4.35 million.

Investor webinar

Zoomcar will host an investor webinar on November 23, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the results. Participants can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xvbK5q89Stu6YQfQNoXl9w. Replay and the presentation will be available afterwards on the company's investor relations website.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR), headquartered in Bengaluru, is India's largest peer-to-peer self-drive car-sharing marketplace. It connects car owners (hosts) with guests who want flexible access to cars. Zoomcar has completed more than 5.2 million trips across 109 cities for millions of customers. More than 42,000 cars have been listed on its platform to date.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about Zoomcar's expected growth, profitability,revenues and operations. Words such as "plans," "expects," "believes," "anticipates" and similar expressions identify these statements. They are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Zoomcar's Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Zoomcar undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This press release includes contribution profit, contribution margin and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared under US GAAP. Zoomcar believes these measures provide useful supplemental information about its operating performance. They should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, net income (loss), loss from operations or other GAAP measures, and other companies may calculate them differently. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included below.

Key results (quarter ended September 30)

Q2 FY2026-27 Q2 FY2025-26 Change Bookings 81,551 99,172 (18 %) Gross booking value ($M) 5.29 6.23 (15 %) Net revenue ($M) 2.00 2.29 (13 %) Net Profit / (loss) ($M) 1.07 (0.79) n.m. Contribution profit ($M) 1.22 1.20 2 % Contribution profit per booking ($) 14.93 12.07 24 % Contribution margin (% of revenue) 61 % 52 % +860 bps Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (0.73) (1.26) 42% improvement

Reconciliation of gross profit to contribution profit (USD)

Three months

2026 Three months

2025 Six months

2026 Six months

2025 Net revenue 1,996,907 2,287,110 4,348,236 4,599,863 Cost of revenue 868,867 1,197,289 1,680,622 2,510,976 Gross profit 1,128,040 1,089,821 2,667,614 2,088,887 Add: Depreciation and

amortization in cost of revenue 9,885 22,761 19,785 45,727 Add: Overhead costs in cost of

revenue 118,802 139,218 251,098 326,975 Add: Stock-based compensation

in cost of revenue 10,171 34,816 28,427 34,816 Less: Host incentives (2,350) (34,766) (8,541) (77,155) Less: Marketing costs (excl.

brand marketing) (47,386) (54,374) (88,336) (83,410) Contribution profit 1,217,162 1,197,475 2,870,047 2,335,841 Contribution margin 61 % 52 % 66 % 51 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (USD)

Three months

2026 Three months

2025 Six months

2026 Six months

2025 Net income / (loss) 1,065,661 (794,149) (4,303,939) (4,999,462) Stock-based compensation 15,114 685,053 261,768 685,053 Depreciation and

amortization 21,028 35,052 42,122 70,480 Finance costs 691,684 471,680 2,089,463 903,813 Other (income) / expenses,

net (2,525,343) (1,657,647) 567,630 427,022 Gain on troubled debt

restructuring - - - (72,912) Adjusted EBITDA (731,856) (1,260,011) (1,342,956) (2,986,006)

SOURCE Zoomcar