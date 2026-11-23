Bybit Trading Bots and Copy Trading Now Support ANTUSDT TradFi Perpetual Contract

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 90 million registered users worldwide, has announced that its Trading Bots and Copy Trading platform now support the ANTUSDT TradFi Perpetual Contract. Users can automate ANT trading strategies with Bybit's Futures bots or follow the strategies of top master traders.

The update comes as Anthropic, the AI powerhouse behind the Claude models, made its public market debut on November 19, 2026, making it the second-largest IPO on record, behind SpaceX's listing earlier in June.

Bybit's extensive product range for trading bots is built to move with the market. As price action around a high-profile listing can shift quickly, traders can deploy trading bots to follow live market momentum and execute pre-set strategies around the clock. Bybit's sophisticated trading tools help traders respond to price movements without constant manual monitoring.

With Trading Bots and Copy Trading support, traders can now manage ANTUSDT positions through automated and community-driven strategies, in addition to manual trading.

ANTUSDT is supported by the following bots on Bybit Trading Bots:

Futures Grid

Futures Combo

Futures Martingale

ANTUSDT strategies from top master traders are also available through Bybit Copy Trading, which allows traders to subscribe and follow experienced Master Traders, offering a way for Bybit users to mirror the strategies of experienced traders and take part in fast-moving markets without building a strategy from scratch.

Terms and conditions apply. Users may be subject to eligibility requirements and regional or account restrictions.

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