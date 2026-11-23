Acquisition expands HGC's presence in North Alabama, strengthens its Huntsville portfolio, and creates opportunities for greater operating efficiencies.

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Harvard Grace Capital (HGC), a private equity investment firm focused on commercial real estate across Middle Tennessee and North Alabama, today announced the acquisition of 470 Providence in Huntsville, Alabama.

470 Providence in Huntsville, AL

Located in the heart of Providence, Huntsville's premier live-work-play community, 470 Providence represents another strategic addition to Harvard Grace Capital's growing North Alabama portfolio. The acquisition further strengthens HGC's presence in the Huntsville market, increasing portfolio concentration and creating opportunities to leverage operating efficiencies across its properties.

470 Providence is a commercial real estate property of more than 24,000 square feet located at 470 Providence Main Street. The property is currently leased to a diverse mix of tenants, including Mellow Mushroom and Edward Jones, and offers walkable access to the dining and amenities that make Providence one of Huntsville's most sought-after communities.

"470 Providence is an excellent addition to our portfolio. The property aligns with our investment strategy of acquiring cash-flow-positive assets with compelling tax-advantaged returns for our investors," said Stewart Heath, Founder and CEO of Harvard Grace Capital. "Equally important, this acquisition increases our concentration in the Huntsville market, allowing us to build operating efficiencies while providing an exceptional experience for our tenants. As we continue to expand our presence in North Alabama, we believe HGC can play an increasingly important role in providing the investment capital needed to support the region's continued growth."

Harvard Grace Capital focuses on acquiring, investing, and operating stabilized commercial real estate assets where its local market knowledge, disciplined underwriting, and hands-on management approach can generate attractive risk-adjusted and tax-advantaged returns for investors.

The firm's geographic focus encompasses Middle Tennessee and North Alabama, two dynamic markets benefiting from population growth, business expansion, and significant economic investment. HGC believes these market fundamentals, combined with its established local relationships and investment experience, create compelling opportunities for long-term portfolio growth.

The acquisition of 470 Providence reflects HGC's continued commitment to expanding its North Alabama portfolio, pursuing additional investment opportunities, and building relationships with capital partners who share its vision for the region.

About Harvard Grace Capital

Harvard Grace Capital is a private equity investment firm focused on commercial real estate opportunities in Middle Tennessee and North Alabama. The firm combines local market knowledge, disciplined underwriting, and a relationship-driven approach to identify, acquire, and operate investment properties designed to create long-term value for its investors, tenants, and partners.

For more information about Harvard Grace Capital, visit? https://harvardgracecapital.com .

Media Contact:

Alyssa Mediate, J.D.

Director of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

Harvard Grace Capital

alyssa.mediate@harvardgrace.com

629-209-2042

https://harvardgracecapital.com

SOURCE: Harvard Grace Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/harvard-grace-capital-announces-acquisition-of-470-providence-in-huntsville-alabama-1254598