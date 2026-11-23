Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) ("Backstageplay" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to participate in the Canadian Securities Administrators' semi-annual reporting pilot program and, commencing with the interim period identified below, will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on a semi-annual rather than quarterly basis, in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers. The initial interim period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Blanket Order is the nine-month interim period ended September 30, 2026.

While the Company continues to rely on the Blanket Order, it will file audited annual financial statements and annual MD&A, and an interim financial report and interim MD&A for the six-month interim period ending June 30 of each financial year, within the time periods prescribed by National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and will not file interim financial reports or MD&A for the three-month and nine-month interim periods of each financial year. Accordingly, the Company will not file an interim financial report or MD&A for the nine-month interim period ended September 30, 2026. The Company's next financial filings will be its audited annual financial statements and annual MD&A for the financial year ending December 31, 2026, followed by its interim financial report and MD&A for the six-month interim period ending June 30, 2027.

The Company has determined that it satisfied the conditions of the Blanket Order as at September 30, 2026, including that it is a venture issuer, has been a reporting issuer in Canada for more than 12 months, has securities listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, reported revenue of no more than $10 million in its most recently filed audited annual financial statements, and had filed all periodic and timely disclosure documents that it was required to file. The Company will confirm its continued eligibility at the end of each applicable interim period and will indicate its reliance on the Blanket Order in its continuous disclosure documents, including its MD&A.

The Company remains subject to all of its other continuous disclosure obligations, including the timely disclosure of material changes and material information in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Blanket Order, adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators effective March 19, 2026, establishes a voluntary, multi-year pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to report interim financial results semi-annually rather than quarterly, with the objective of reducing the regulatory burden and compliance costs associated with quarterly reporting while preserving investor protection.

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay Inc. is a British Columbia corporation listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company expects to launch its social gaming platform in beta in 2026, which will be focused on connecting brands, fans, live entertainment and other gaming content through measurable engagement, monetization and loyalty-driven experiences.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, including statements regarding the Company's intention to rely on the Blanket Order, its continued eligibility to do so and the timing and content of its future continuous disclosure filings, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that the Company ceases to satisfy the conditions of the Blanket Order. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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