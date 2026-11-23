GOFO Launches New Automated Sorting System in Rotterdam Region to Strengthen Peak Season Readiness

PUTTERSHOEK, Netherlands, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO officially unveiled its new automated sorting system at its Rotterdam depot on 19 November, bringing together partners and GOFOers to celebrate the milestone and prepare for the year-end peak season.

Located in Puttershoek, near the Port of Rotterdam, the facility opened in September 2025 and serves as a key depot in GOFO's southwestern Netherlands network. The new dual-row narrow-belt sorting system features fully automated parcel feeding with singulation, six-sided camera scanning, one-to-three sorting chutes, and destination-based sorting into cages. With a processing capacity of up to 12,500 parcels per hour across 171 sorting outlets, the system is designed to streamline parcel handling, improve sorting accuracy, and support efficient operations during peak periods.

The investment comes at a crucial time for the e-commerce industry, as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday shopping season bring increased demand for reliable and efficient parcel delivery. By strengthening its sorting infrastructure, GOFO aims to support smoother operations and consistent service quality during periods of high demand.

The launch was led by Mandy Ho, General Manager of GOFO Netherlands, and Yu Sun, Head of Rotterdam Depot, who activated the new system together. Guests then enjoyed a live demonstration of the sorting process, giving them a closer look at GOFO's daily operations and supporting mutual understanding and closer collaboration.

"This milestone reflects our proactive preparation for the peak season and our long-term commitment to the Dutch market," said Mandy Ho, General Manager of GOFO Netherlands. "Following the achievement of 100% nationwide network coverage earlier this year, the launch of this automated sorting system marks another important step in strengthening our local operations. We will continue to invest in operational capabilities, deepen our presence in the Netherlands, and grow together with our partners."

The event also provided an opportunity for GOFO and its partners to reflect on the progress made throughout 2026 and exchange perspectives on future collaboration.

About GOFO

GOFO is a technology-driven global last-mile delivery carrier operating in the U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain. Founded in August 2023 in Los Angeles and guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to offer precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions for retailers, e-commerce platforms, third-party logistics providers and end consumers.

Operating nationwide through one sorting hub and two transit depots, GOFO Netherlands effectively covers the entire Dutch population and provides high-performance last-mile delivery services supported by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined operational execution.

For more information, please visit www.gofo.com/nl/

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Email: branding.eu@gofo.com

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