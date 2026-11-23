CHENNAI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Leggett Dynamics secured a significant pneumatic massage business win with a leading OEM in the India market, validating its growth strategy of combining innovation, speed and value within one of the fastest-growing automotive regions.

Shifting Expectations in a High-Growth Market

As India's automotive market grows and shifts toward larger, higher-content vehicle segments, consumer expectations are evolving with it. Comfort and wellness are becoming important points of differentiation as consumers look to the vehicle as a personalized, multi-purpose space, and even a sanctuary amid busy commutes and daily life.

Leggett Dynamics addressed these shifts by pairing proven pneumatic comfort technology with regional engineering, localized production, and a local-for-local supply strategy. The result: faster development and a solution tailored to market-specific requirements at a value-driven cost.

"In India, comfort is quickly becoming a reason people choose one vehicle over another. Leggett Dynamics' pneumatic business win shows how we help India's automakers deliver innovation faster, at the right cost and without compromise," said Jaiprakash Ramani, Leggett Dynamics India Managing Director.

Comfort as a Competitive Advantage

The Leggett Dynamics Pneumatic Massage System uses sequentially controlled inflatable chambers that follow the body's muscle patterns, delivering targeted, adjustable support across the upper and lower back. The system enables automakers to differentiate their vehicles with human-centered, in-cabin comfort experiences.

This program follows an earlier 2026 business win for the Mid-Class Massage System (MCM) with another leading domestic OEM in India. As a form of pneumatic massage, MCM is based on a unique design that reduces cost and complexity, making premium pneumatic massage scalable for mass-market vehicles. MCM was named a 2026 Gasgoo Award winner and a 2026 Automotive News PACE Award finalist.

About Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics is the brand representing the automotive businesses of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. Under the Leggett Dynamics brand, these businesses deliver eMotion and Comfort solutions for automotive seating, liftgates, doors, sunroofs and more. Leggett Dynamics businesses operate globally, with a footprint spanning 28 locations across 12 countries and employing more than 6,200 people, with key locations in Detroit, Nuremberg and Shanghai. As a strategic partner to more than 140 customers worldwide, Leggett Dynamics offers a Comfort Systems Platform (massage, lumbar, bolster and suspension), Motion Systems Platform (motors, actuators and cables), Software & Integration Platform and Innovation Services, including advanced engineering co-development and ergonomics studies. Leggett Dynamics is a brand within Leggett & Platt, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI), and a manufacturer of residential, industrial and furniture products that has been engineering comfort for over 140 years across the places where people sleep, work, live and move.

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Media Contacts

Liwen Tao

Manager of AP Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: liwen.tao@cn.leggett.com

Allison Vincent

Director of Global Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: allison.vincent@leggett.com

Phone: +1 313.847.6331

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SOURCE: Leggett Dynamics

Jaiprakash Ramani

Pneumatic_Massage

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/leggett-dynamics-accelerates-growth-in-india-with-pneumatic-massage-system-win-1249073